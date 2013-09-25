Media Freeware Offers Free Video to GIF Maker Software

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Potential consumers can download Free Video to GIF Maker from Media Freeware from the website download.cnet.com. The developers guarantee that this Video to Gif converter is efficient and follows appropriate performance standards in accordance with users’ expectations. The user interface of this application looks very complex and therefore starters will find some difficulty in running it, but in reality the converter is really simple and easy to use. Media Freeware also states that the high performance and quality of Free Video to GIF Maker overshadows the flaws of its appearance. Users will be provided with a number of buttons and options on display, which are said to be very convenient and efficient.



One of the customers of Free Video to GIF Maker says, “It’s a surprise application for converting work, it has an engine that converts Videos to GIF images perfectly, I have seen its output is good, high quality, it’s the best because of its free price.”



The Free Video to GIF Maker is available to users in 1.0 version with 9.83 MB file size. It can work on operating systems like Windows 7/ 8, Windows 2003/ 2000, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows XP, Windows NT, Windows Vista and Windows Server 2008. The Browse Video button of the software allows all users to choose from several videos which they want to convert to GIF. The overall width and height of the final result can also be adjusted with the help of this application. If the specification is not clear then, users can put it in a default mode as well. Next and Quit buttons are available to progress to the subsequent step and for stopping the process.



The website says, “Using this software is quite easy once you get used to it, it’s very ideal and allows users to toy around with the final output or image. The process of learning is fun, easy and worth your time and attention.”



The Free Video to GIF Maker allows the users to adjust and reduce image color, height, width, and so on. In addition, it also indicates the developed or processed GIF image’s speed. The software runs very fast and hence it saves a lot of time and effort for the user. Starters can collect all information related to the benefits of this converter through the website download.cnet.com. Reviews and customer testimonials are also sufficient enough to provide an insight into the specifications of the Video to GIF Maker.



To get more information about Video to GIF, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Video-to-GIF-Maker/3000-2194_4-75989970.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware develops free user-friendly software applications for users. Customers can utilize the software developed by Media Freeware as it solves all related issues with the help of useful applications and solutions.



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URL: http://download.cnet.com/Free-Video-to-GIF-Maker/3000-2194_4-75989970.html