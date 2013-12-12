Media Freeware Offers RAR to ZIP Converter for Free

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Free RAR to ZIP Converter from Media Freeware switches RAR files to ZIP formats easily in quick steps. People can install this application on computers by following the tutorials provided therein. After the completion of the installation process, users can select the RAR files that they need to convert to the ZIP format and can press the conversion button, for getting started with the process. Media Freeware offers this innovative application through the website Download.com.



One of the users of the Free RAR to ZIP Converter says, “It totally impressed me with its fast conversion process. Even with heavy RAR files tried, it also supports three compress levels that allow users to save either time or their hard drive space.”



People with very little computer knowledge can also follow the instructions given to generate files in the ZIP format. Advanced or professional users are provided with additional features. Media Freeware guarantees that the cutting-edge technology used to design the RAR to ZIP Converter ensures the best possible conversion results for compressed files. Those who are frequently converting RAR files to ZIP can download this application for applying further functions.



The website says, “As this is a complete free software program, simply install this to your computer and it will be available for your use when the time arises. Given the ease of use, incredible price and straightforward purpose, the Free RAR to ZIP Converter is useful for anyone.”



Full specifications, features and the process of installation are provided on the website Download.com. Potential downloaders can go through the reviews and comments from current users to make a smart decision. The Free RAR to ZIP Converter appears to be beneficial for individuals and businesses.



To get more information about the Free RAR to ZIP Converter, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-RAR-to-ZIP-Converter/3000-2250_4-75964995.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is focused on the development of software applications that can meet the requirements of various customers. This software development company offers a number of robust tools ranging from webcam recorders to virtual pianos.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: support@mediafreeware.com

URL: http://www.mediafreeware.com