Media Freeware Offers User-Friendly and Innovative Auto Clicker Application

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Media Freeware is committed to providing a number of creative, advanced as well as user interface applications and software to people. This software development company has introduced a new tool named Auto Clicker, which carries out mouse operations automatically within a prescribed time. Free Auto Mouse Clicker appears to be very useful in performing certain applications of some tasks.



By downloading the Mouse Clicker application, individuals can save their precious time and effort. Media Freeware offers the Auto Clicker file through the website Download.com free of cost. Users can completely control a function virtually with the help of this auto mouse clicker exactly as if they were working themselves.



All actions involved in the auto clicker have start and stop keys, which makes it even simpler to control. For the three buttons of the mouse, a total of four unique actions are created and therefore a person can apprehend the movements of the mouse for performing its functions related to an action precisely.



The website says, “The application has many great features which makes it unique, you can create as many actions as you want and a repeat frequency for each action, the frequency of click is useful too because sometimes you may want to click more than once on certain control.”



Free Auto Clicker is available in the version 1.0 with a file size of 1.39 MB. CNET has secured the file and ensures offering it without the threat of virus and spyware. This application is compatible with versions like Microsoft Windows Server 2008, Windows 7/8/98, Windows Vista, Windows 2000/2003, Windows NT, Windows XP and Windows Me.



Control the actions of your mouse easily with the Free Auto Mouse Clicker application. To get more information about Free Auto Clicker, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Auto-Clicker/3000-2018_4-76014363.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is committed to providing various types of free software that is applicable in different streams of work. Every single solution offered by this software development company utilizes robust technology and the elaborate skills of professionals.



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Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: support@mediafreeware.com

URL: http://www.mediafreeware.com