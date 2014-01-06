Media Freeware Publishes XVideo Downloader Software for Offline Viewable Internet Videos

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Xvid is an open source alternative to the proprietary DivX codec, and represents a leap forward for free license video encoding technology, allowing for ASP format features including b-frames, global and quarter pixel motion compensation, lumi masking, trellis quantization and more. These features make the codec both lightweight in file size while providing excellent quality images. The free codec is used on a great many online videos, but unlike YouTube and Vimeo, has little facility for downloading by viewers. Media Freeware has solved this problem by releasing a free to use Xvideo downloader software.



The Xvideo Downloader is free to use and can be downloaded direct from the Media Freeware site or from reputed software repositories. The software comes with an unlimited usage license so none of its features are hidden behind a premium price band, and can be used to download as many videos as users like.



The software works by asking the user to simply enter the URL or URL’s of Xvid videos which can be added one by one, as a list or imported in bulk from an external file to save having to repeat the work if users have already been collating their favourite videos.



A spokesperson for Media Freeware explained, “Xvid is an open source codec which makes it popular among sites that wish to have their own embedded players rather than handing over their material to the likes of YouTube or Vimeo. This does make those files harder to download and store however, so we have answered this problem by creating a downloader that can save a copy of the file on behalf of the user just by entering the URL of the video in question. It can then be watched or converted for playback on all manner of devices whenever users want.”



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware are software development specialists who create free to use solutions to answer commonly occurring everyday problems. Media Freeware regularly publishes new suites of software that are well reviewed by users and are often found on CNET and SoftPedia. Their latest product is an XVideo downloader for collecting videos from the internet. For more information, please visit: http://mediafreeware.com/free-xvideo-downloader.html