Media Freeware Releases Free Universal Media Player for All Known File Types

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- We live in a media age, where the options for media consumption have never been more diverse, from TV to Films to Music to Books to Netflix and YouTube. Not surprisingly, many of these media files require many different media file types, which in turn require different software: from audio players for MP3 and QuickTime for Mov to YouTube’s FLV and now Microsoft SilverLight. Users downloading media thus have to install playback programs that can take up space, slow performance and be a nuisance to remember which one goes with which. Media Freeware has solved this issue with a universal media player.



The free media player is free to download direct from the Media Freeware website and comes with an unlimited license so can be easily shared with friends and family. It takes minutes to download and install and is a lightweight program that will not slow device performance. Once installed, music and movies of all file types can be played effortlessly by simply setting the Media Freeware universal player to the default player for that file type.



The player allows users to watch downloads from YouTube as well as DVD rips and music copied from friends’ iTunes, as well as their entire pre-existing media library.



A spokesperson for Media Freeware explained, “The universal media player will save individuals time, effort and hard drive space. Downloading every single player required for every single file type is no small investment in time, and many of these need to be paid for as well. Our universal media player ensures that users can readily access their media in whatever format it comes in, and play it all from a single program that is easy to use and more importantly, free.”



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is a site specialising in providing free software that is feature rich but simple to use. The free media player is offered as a solution to the clutter of different media players that are used for individual file types. When users install this software, they will be able to easily get play all their media files in a single player. The regularly updated codec packs ensure that users will never have to pay for a media player again. For more information, please visit: http://www.mediafreeware.com/