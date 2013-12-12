Media Freeware's WMV Player Is an Effective Application for Playing WMV Files

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The Free WMV Player from Media Freeware enables users to play all WMV files at a fast rate in a convenient manner. This advanced software program is made available to people through the website Download.com. The WMV Player allows playing WMV formatted files with high quality. Individuals can easily download this application to their computers, and within no time they can get started with the process.



One of the users of Free WMV Player says, “Even though it can play only one video format, it can accelerate quality of WMV videos. It would be a great alternative for default WMP as it does not take up RAM while playing videos.”



Media Freeware guarantees that the application Free WMV Player runs smoothly on old PCs and laptops without causing any trouble. The user interface is said to be very attractive and uses the minimum resources of a system to deliver the desired results. In addition, this application is also considered the best choice for replacing the in-built Windows Media Player because of its good performance and functionalities.



The website says, “Many of the other technologies do not have the same advanced technology as this free WMV player to ensure the results when playing files. Overall this software is incredibly simple to get on your computer and use to play WMV files.”



The Free WMV Player appears to be compatible with Windows, as it works well on operating systems like Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows 2003 and Windows 7. Full specifications, features, applications, reviews, comments, and suggestions can be obtained from the website Download.com.



To get more information about the Free WMV Player, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-WMV-Player/3000-13632_4-75966242.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware focuses on the development of user-friendly and advanced software solution tools and applications that are cost-effective. The experienced and well-qualified team of this software development company has acquired the unique distinction of catering to the exact needs of customers.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: support@mediafreeware.com

URL: http://www.mediafreeware.com