Media Planning and Buying - Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market : Mindshare, OMD, Havas Media

Media planning and buying is refers to amount of ad space a publisher has to sell or a media buyer selects to purchase. Media planning is the method of strategically choosing a mix of media platforms to place advertise over a period of time for achieve an advertiser's campaign aims. The difference between media planning and media buying is Media plannerâ€™s select media to meet a customer's marketing goals and media buyers negotiate the best media rates and purchase the media. Media planning and buying includes element such as Strategic planning, negotiations and time and space advertising. Growing awareness about benefit of media planning and buying will help to boost global market.



Market Trends

- Attraction towards Consumer Analytics

- Increasing Dependency on Content Marketing

Market Drivers

- Growing Awareness about Benefit of Media Planning and Buying

- Up Surging Demand for Better Effective Tools

Restraints

- Lack of Availability of Media Space

- Dearth of Accessibility of Premium Slots

Opportunities

- Rising Demand from Recently Developing Lifestyle As Well As Recreational Users

- Increasing Demand in Hotel Industry



The Global Media Planning and Buying Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Strategic Planning, Negotiations, Time and Space Advertising)

Application (TV, Radio, Newspapers, Magazines, The Internet)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



