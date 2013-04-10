Media Player Classic Brings Retro to Any Music Lover's PC

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Music players in computers, amount to hundreds of programs that are available online but nothing beats the genuine power and interface of the often default Media Player Classic. People living in the modern day where this kind of music player is a thing of the past doesn’t have to think that it is nothing more than a distant dream or wishful thinking. People can now download Media Player Classic to their computers through their download’s website and it’s free!



So the question arises on why these people would like to install an outdated music player when there are others out there? Media player Classic holds a nostalgic memory to those who lived in the age where it was probably the only thing that can play pretty much any file around, these people have grown older and would like to shift the time they are in even if it is through installing this much loved player. It has the capacity to play both audio and video and not to mention also DVD content smoothly.



The interface though charged with old-school charm can also be customized easily and they have extra options that provide more control when it comes to media playback.



It can run smoothly on any Windows platform and is currently the number 1 product that is downloaded under the Media Player category.



About Media Player Classic

MPC-HC or Media Player Classic is one of the most powerful and most loved media players of all time that is often the default player for Windows Operating system, it can play any sort of audio and video files and also CD and DVD content. It is absolutely free and extremely light when it comes to size.



