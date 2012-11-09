Media Publicity Is Offering a Free Downloadable Book on How to Successfully Start an Online Business

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Media Publicity, a marketing company that helps promote successful online products and services, is currently offering visitors to its website a free downloadable book about starting an online business.



The book, which was written by successful online business owner Leon Jay, is titled “Do Less Work, Make More Money.” The 230-page book provides a step-by-step guide to creating a real, long term sustainable online business. Although the book is for sale on Amazon, for a short time it is currently available as a free book download at mediapublicity.net/free.



In addition, people can now access a free video training which expands upon and demonstrates the content of the book. The video preview helps explain the best way to start internet business and achieve success.



As anyone who has ever tried to start online business knows well, it can be a hugely complicated process. For the uninitiated, navigating through the minefields of scams, get rich quick schemes and snake oil salesmen can be daunting.



However, as Facebook reaches the one billion users mark, Media Publicity feels that this is a significant turning point for online business. The latest trend is for small business, entrepreneurs and those who have never even been online to recognize the cultural shift towards online business.



At the end of 2011, it was estimated that 2.3 billion people across the globe were online; in developed countries this equates to 70 percent of individuals using the internet. It is thought that Facebook’s one billion users will be the tipping point for businesses that are not currently engaging online to take the plunge, as the potential market will simply be too great to ignore.



“People have paid thousands for training and courses covering the very same material that people can now download entirely free in my book,” Jay said, adding that he focuses on starting a business on the internet as easy and as accessible as possible by taking away the technical headache that has stopped so many people from venturing online.



“Much of what has been written about internet marketing is little short of science fiction. Yet, marketing online has so much potential as a genuine tool for business I felt I had to write this book to set the record straight.”



“This book is so much more than just another book on internet marketing, making money or using outsourcing,” said David Mansfield from Media Publicity.



“It is a step-by-step guide for anyone looking to build a sustainable online income. It also hand holds business owners in making the most from the internet to expand their offline business, and generate passive income.”



About Media Publicity

Media Publicity is a marketing company which specializes in promoting successful online products and services. It provides essential information for business owners to enable them to fully maximize their online business. For more information, please visit http://www.mediapublicity.net