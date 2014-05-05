Media Research Industry on Digital Advertising Market News 2013-2018: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Research Background & Research Ideas On Digital Advertising Market Opportunities And Forecast Research Report 2013-2018



Digital advertising methods have made a substantial impact on traditional media and advertising in recent years. Advancement of technologies and consumer preferences, such as handheld device usage, social media, and online news, is driving marketers to choose digital media platforms. This is causing a huge dislocation for traditional media, which is particularly hard hitting to print and TV based advertising.



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Digital is cost effective and facilitates quick responsive, a combination that equates to diminishing market share for traditional advertising. Emerging methods such as wearable technologies (augmented reality in particular) represent a completely new channel that will supplement existing wireless modalities such as smartphones and tablets.



This research evaluates digital advertising methods, key issues, challenges, and opportunities for players in the ecosystem. The report includes analysis of existing and emerging display/UI methods as well as supporting systems and procedures. The report also includes market driver evaluation and forecasts for digital advertising in various modalities.



Target Audience:



Web portal companies

Advertisement agencies

Digital content providers

Internet media companies

Mobile network operators

Digital advertising companies

Mobile commerce companies

Mobile advertising companies

Wireless device manufacturers

Brand management companies



Report Benefits:



Digital advertising forecasts

Understand digital advertising strategies

Learn about the impact of Real-time Bidding (RTB)

Learn about direct response and commerce decision cycle

Identify trends and opportunities in various digital ad methods

Understand emerging digital advertising methods such as direct response

Understand the future of next generation methods such as Augmented Reality

Identify the role of Big Data in digital advertising and how it will affect the future of advertising



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Table of Contents:



1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5



2.0 INTRODUCTION 6

2.1 OVERVIEW OF DIGITAL MEDIA VS. TRADITIONAL MEDIA 6

2.2 CURRENT STATUS OF DIGITAL MEDIA OVER TRADITIONAL MEDIA 7

2.2.1 TRANSFORMATION OF ONLINE ADVERTISING 7

2.2.2 DECLINING TREND OF TRADITIONAL ADVERTISING 8

2.2.3 DIGITAL MARKET SHARE OVER TRADITIONAL ADVERTISING 9

2.3 MAJOR ADVERTISEMENT RELOCATION TRENDS 9

2.3.1 RELOCATION OF BUDGET FROM TV TO ONLINE 9

2.3.2 DIGITAL ADVERTISEMENT OVER TV COMMERCIAL 10

2.3.3 BRAND EFFECTIVENESS ANALYSIS OF DIGITAL ADVERTISEMENT OVER TV 11

2.4 THE DIGITAL ADVERTISEMENT ECOSYSTEM 12

2.5 DIGITAL ADVERTISING VALUE CHAIN 14



3.0 DIGITAL ADVERTISING METHODS 15

3.1 ONLINE ADVERTISING 15

3.2 MOBILE DISPLAY METHODS 16

3.3 MOBILE SEARCH METHOD 17



4.0 DIGITAL ADVERTISING MARKET 2013-2018 18

4.1 GLOBAL DIGITAL ADVERTISEMENT MARKET VALUE 18

4.1.1 GLOBAL TRENDS IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING 2013-2018 18

4.1.2 DIGITAL ADVERTISEMENT GROWTH GLOBALLY 2013-2018 19

4.1.3 DIGITAL ADVERTISEMENT REVENUE BY REGION 2013-2018 19

4.1.4 GLOBAL DIGITAL ADVERTISING REVENUE 2013-2018 20

4.2 SEARCH ENGINE REVENUE IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING 2013-2018 21

4.3 MARKET SHARE BY FORMAT 21

4.4 GLOBAL DIGITAL ADVERTISING BUDGET BREAKDOWN 2013 22

4.5 DIRECT RESPONSE AND THE MARKETING TO COMMERCE CYCLE 23

4.5.1 MOBILE DIRECT RESPONSE 26

4.5.2 KEY MOBILE DIRECT RESPONSE METHODS 27



5.0 FUTURE OF DIGITAL ADVERTISING 33

5.1 WIRELESS DEVICES 33

5.2 DIGITAL BIDDING 33

5.3 DIGITAL WILL DOMINATION 34

5.4 DIVERSIFIED AD FORMATS 35

5.5 OPPORTUNITIES BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS (B2B) 35



6.0 REAL-TIME BIDDING (RTB) IN DIGITAL ADVERTISEMENT 37

6.1 REAL TIME BIDDING ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS 37

6.2 RTB MARKET 2013-2018 38

6.2.1 RTB GLOBAL MARKET VALUE 2013-2018 38

6.2.2 AUCTION VOLUME BY MOBILE OS 2013 39

6.3 RTB IN MOBILE DISPLAY PROSPECTS 2013-2018 39

6.4 RTB INDUSTRY TRENDS 40

6.4.1 USA AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY CASE 40

6.4.2 RTB TO SHARE DISPLAY MARKET 42

6.4.3 REAL-TIME BIDDING TO TAKE EVER-BIGGER SLICE OF DISPLAY PIE 43



7.0 DIGITAL ADVERTISING WITH WEARABLE TECHNOLOGIES 45



8.0 AUGMENTED REALITY IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING 46

8.1 GROWTH DRIVER ANALYSIS FOR AUGMENTED REALITY 47

8.1.1 IMPROVEMENT IN USER EXPERIENCE 47

8.1.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR SMARTPHONES AND TABLET PCS 47

8.1.3 DIVERSIFICATION INTO NEW APPLICATIONS 47

8.2 AR SOLUTION DEVICES MARKET DEPLOYMENT CHALLENGES: A MARKET OUTLOOK 48

8.2.1 BANDWIDTH CONSTRAINTS 48

8.2.2 PROBLEM WITH LBS INSIDE A BUILDING 48

8.3 AUGMENTED REALITY FORECASTS 48

8.3.1 NORTH AMERICA 51

8.3.2 ASIA PACIFIC 51

8.3.3 EUROPE 52

8.3.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 53

8.3.5 LATIN & CENTRAL AMERICA 54

8.3.6 AR IN TOURISM: A KEY AR MARKET AND AN KEY ADVERTISING SEGMENT 55



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9.0 BIG DATA IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING 57

9.1 BIG DATA ECOSYSTEM IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING INDUSTRY 57

9.1.1 BIG DATA TECHNOLOGIES: 57

9.1.2 ECONOMICS: 58

9.1.3 BUSINESS INSIGHTS: 58

9.2 DMP (DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORMS) AND DATA SCIENTISTS 58

9.3 TARGETING AUDIENCE IN DIGITAL ADVERTISEMENT BY BIG DATA 59



10.0 CONCLUSIONS 60



Table 1: Global Digital Advertising Growth 2013-2018 19

Table 2: Digital Advertisement Revenue by Region 2013-2018 19

Table 3: Top Digital Search Engine Revenue 2013-2018 21

Table 4 Augmented Reality in Tourism revenues 2013-2018 56



Figure 1: Traditional Advertisement vs. Digital Advertisement 2013-2018 6

Figure 2: Growth of Online Advertisement 2013-2018 7

Figure 3: Traditional Advertisement in Decline 2013-2018 8

Figure 4: Reasons behind Choosing Digital Media over Traditional Media 9

Figure 5: Digital Multiplier Effect 10

Figure 6: Consumers Preferences - TV commercial vs. Video Advertisements 11

Figure 7: Brand Effectiveness Metrics TV vs. Video Ad (Full Episode Online) 12

Figure 8: Digital Advertisement Ecosystem 13

Figure 9: Digital Advertising Value Chain and Activities 14

Figure 10: Forms of Online Advertising 15

Figure 11: Online Advertising Global Share 2013-2018 16

Figure 12: Mobile Display Advertisement Method 16

Figure 13: Mobile Search Method in Digital Advertisement 17

Figure 14: Digital Advertising Trends 2013-2018 18

Figure 15: Digital Advertising Revenue ($M USD) 2013-2018 21

Figure 16: Digital Ad Revenue Share by Region and Format 2013 22

Figure 17: Global Digital Advertising Budget Breakdown 2013 23

Figure 18: Tablet vs. Smartphone Market Share 2013-2018 33

Figure 19: Digital Advertising in 2018 34

Figure 20: A Diversified Digital Advertising Format Future 35

Figure 21: Content Marketing Channel used by B2B Marketers 36

Figure 22: Real Time Bidding Ecosystem 37

Figure 23: Global Market Value of RTB 2013-2018 38

Figure 24: Auction Volume by mobile OS 2013 39

Figure 25: RTB in Digital Advertising 2013-2018 40

Figure 26: Growth in Digital Automotive Industry 2013-2018 41

Figure 27: Smartphone Visitors in US Automotive Industry 2013-2018 42

Figure 28: RTB Tracker 43

Figure 29: Growth of Real Time Bidding Advertisements 2013-2018 44

Figure 30: Digital Advertisement through Wearable Technologies 45

Figure 31 AR Market Share (%) by Region: 2013 49

Figure 32: Augmented Reality users by Category 2018 Projections 50

Figure 33 Global Augmented Reality Devices Market Revenues 2011 - 2017 51

Figure 34 AR in Tourism Market in North America 51

Figure 35 AR in Tourism in Asia Pacific 52

Figure 36 AR in Tourism in Europe 53

Figure 37 AR in Tourism in ME and Africa 54

Figure 38 AR in Tourism in Latin and Central America 55

Figure 39 Augmented Reality in Tourism 56

Figure 40: Big Data Ecosystem in Digital Advertisement 57



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