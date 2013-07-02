Media Streaming for iPhone and Ipad Gets Boost from Arkuda Digital

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Arkuda Digital announces a major release of ArkMC, a streaming media service and video player which allows wireless sharing of movies, music and more to HDTV, XBox, PS3, Allshare TV and many other devices.



Every day, in over 75 countries, people are using ArkMC intensively and the number is rapidly growing . They claim it as the only DLNA/UPnP app, which will stream nearly all video, formats from an iPhone or iPad. As an unique feature of the app, it can even simultaneously stream different media files to different screens at the same time.



The ArkMC media player was created to have very low power consumption, so streaming can be enjoyed anywhere. Arkuda created ArkMC to be able to find and display just about anything, photos, music and videos from the iPhone's Camera Roll, documents, stored iTunes content and just about anything else.



Arkuda Digital's CEO Valeriy Babiy said of the plans for ArkMC, "This app contains our latest technology, where our experienced R & D team showed their best to the world. Our main focus and dedication is to improve and maximize the user experience. We are sure that this latest version of ArkMC will satisfy any iOS user to share and enjoy their video, photo, movie or music file – wherever stored – wherever the user wants to enjoy it. It is our passion to please our customers with innovative technology, new features and the best performance. We invest constantly in development and interaction with our customers, so that we can improve our applications regularly. We already have some spectacular new upgrades in the pipeline to be introduced later this year."



More information on ArcMC can be found at https://itunes.apple.com/app/arkmc-dlna-upnp-media-streaming/id405487397



About Arkuda Digital

Founded by seasoned professionals, Arkuda Digital specializes in providing highly technical solutions in UPnP/DLNA technology based on Arkuda Media Network SDK, focusing on the latest technologies and insights.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Arkuda Digital LLC

www.arkmc.com

www.arkudadigital.com

Email: info@arkudadigital.com

Arkuda Digital LLC

244 5th Ave # 1564

New York, NY 10001

Phone: +1(415)692-5417

Fax: +1(212)591-6035