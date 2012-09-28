Auto Restoration Increases Demand for Products from Composition Materials

Milford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Composition Materials, a leading manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly abrasive media blasting products, has seen a growing interest in products used to remove paint from classic cars. Plastic media blasting is safe method of paint and coatings removal, even on delicate surfaces like fiberglass, and provides auto aficionados with a cost-effective method for resurfacing. Easy to use and clean up, Composition Materials' products are environmentally friendly. Watch video of plastic media blasting used to remove paint from vintage Corvette: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvG6maxSx2c



Alan Nudelman, President of Composition Materials, commented on the benefits of using soft abrasive blasting media. “When it comes to restoring something as valuable as a classic car, it’s essential to use the highest quality materials.” He added, “Our range of blasting media guarantees excellent results for paint removal, select coating removal, surface preparation and cleaning of different surfaces.”



Composition Materials manufactures and distributes several varieties of soft abrasive blasting media, including Plasti-Grit® plastic blasting media, walnut shell blasting media, corn cob blasting grit, glass beads, and glass frit, as well as hard abrasive blasting media including aluminum oxide, steel shot and grit, silicon carbide and slag.



About Composition Materials

Green for 90 years, Composition Materials is a leading manufacturer and supplier of abrasive media blasting products, with a focus on products from renewable, organic, recycled and sustainable sources. The company manufactures and distributes abrasive blasting media, including walnut shell blasting media, Plasti-Grit® plastic blasting media, deflashing media, tumbling media, fillers, extenders and UV curable masking resins. Composition Materials supports a large network of global distributors throughout North America, South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Rim.



For more information, visit: http://www.compomat.com