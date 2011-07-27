Media Two Interactive Selected as Creative Agency of Record for e-Healthcare Solutions

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2011 -- Media Two Interactive is excited to announce its selection as Creative Agency of Record for Ewing, NJ-based e-Healthcare Solutions Premium Advertising Network, providers of digital advertising sales representation for the most trusted names in Healthcare. Services to be provided include some re-branding initiatives as well as a website redesign. The decision comes following an RFP review; the names of the other three agency finalists were not released, and there was no incumbent defending in this review.



“The decision to partner with Media Two was based on several criteria including their experience and knowledge in the Healthcare Industry. Another big value point was their senior level Client Services team” explained Jo Elynn Cook, Director of Marketing for e-Healthcare Solutions. “In order to move quickly and strategically into brand design I needed to have a senior team who’s been there before and understands the space. I felt that Media Two was best qualified to provide that expertise for us.”



“It is a real honor for our team to have the opportunity to work with e-Healthcare Solutions, which represents some of the top names in the Healthcare industry,” acknowledged Michael Hubbard, CEO of Media Two Interactive. “This is another chance for us to combine our expertise in the digital media buying space with our brand-impactful design capabilities that have garnered recognition over the last few years including honors for Microsoft’s Mac Business Unit in the Internet Advertising Competition.”



Logo development and the website redesign for e-Healthcare Solutions are scheduled to be completed by Fall of 2011, and no further projects have been slated at this time.



About e-Healthcare Solutions

e-Healthcare Solutions (EHS) exclusively represents the online advertising, sponsorship, email, and mobile opportunities of more than 75 of the leading healthcare professional societies, associations, and media companies; consumer health sites; and other quality digital partners in the pharmaceutical/healthcare vertical. EHS delivers high-value exposures to and engagement with target audiences across the many niches of healthcare.



Through its Premium Advertising Network, e-Healthcare Solutions connects marketers and advertisers with physicians, other healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers across all major medical specialties and therapeutic categories. In addition to offering the standard network effect of strong audience reach through a single point-of-contact, EHS is known for its premium advantages of transparency in delivering targeted and advertiser-controlled placements via trusted digital partners with high-quality content.

The roster of prestigious publishers in the EHS Network includes the American College of Physicians, Sage medical journals, and Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine. Consumer information publishers include HealingWell, OBGYN.net, Bella Online, AIDS.org, and the American Pregnancy Association. Publishers serving both the healthcare professional and health consumer audiences include the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Diabetes Association.



About Media Two Interactive

Located in Raleigh, NC’s warehouse district at 319 West Martin Street, Media Two Interactive is an advertising agency that specializes in the strategic planning, buying and design of digital and traditional media. For over 12 years, the agency has focused on achieving the marketing and business objectives of clients in the Health, Technology, Education, Financial and consumer industries, including: Microsoft, 3M, Intel Business Exchange, RBC Bank, MF Global, the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler School of Management, Genworth and the Special Olympics of North Carolina. To learn more about our design and media strategy services, please visit www.mediatwo.net or hear what our thought leaders have to say at http://www.MediaTwoPointOh.com.