MediaElements.net Offers Fast 2D and 3D Modeling and Mobile Development Services

Today, game development is a massive industry that generates billions of dollars per year around the world. With all this money, game publishers push developers to complete projects as quickly as possible. After all, the less time there is between game releases, the more money there is to be made.



But instead of pushing a game developer’s employees to the breaking point, MediaElements.com has a better solution: outsource some game development work to a third-party. MediaElements.net is a multimedia and entertainment company that offers a number of different services to game developers around the world.



Media Elements currently offers a handful of different design services, including:



-Mobile development services

-Digital marketing and digital game distribution

-2D and 3D graphic design, including 3D modeling



The 2D and 3D modeling services may particularly appeal to game developers. Today’s video games are incredibly complex and filled with thousands of models and textures. Creating all of these models in-house can be an exhausting and time-consuming process, which is why many developers choose to outsource work to a third party.



As a spokesperson for MediaElements.net explains, outsourcing 3D modeling services is a win-win solution:



“We fill the environment of a video game with 2D and 3D models at a reasonable price. Our design professionals work quickly and have years of industry experience. Instead of having an in-house production team getting bogged down with model design, we offer a simpler solution that saves money while maintaining the quality of the game.”



In the past, MediaElements.net has worked with notable video games like Dexter the Game 2 as well as Mercenary Ops. Along with modeling services, MediaElements.net also offers complete ground-up game design. MediaElements.net particularly specializes in the mobile space, where the company has developed games for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and other modern platforms. The company is also familiar with Flash-based games.



Of course, after creating a game, developers need to publish it and share their work with a large audience. That’s another aspect of game design that Media Elements seeks to solve:



“With so many cool-looking games on the market today, it can be tough to win over someone’s attention online. Our online marketing services are designed to spread word about a game to the widest possible group of people. In order to do that, we use effective website design, search engine optimization, press release services, and more. Our online marketing specialists want to see a game succeed – it’s as simple as that.”



