Mediakite Launches MediakiteWeb to Boost Clients' Internet Visibility

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Mediakite, a leading provider of production services and content, announced today that it is launching MediakiteWeb a new spinoff company that focuses on Internet video production and distribution of high quality, visually inspired HD videos. The service gives clients a way to succeed amid the rapid emergence and popularity of online videos in today’s market, allowing them to reach more prospective consumers at a faster rate while providing them with interactive information about products and services. According to Comscore.com, the online video audience is 20 times more likely to make a purchase.



“A television commercial plays to a distracted audience with the intention of reinforcing a brand, not making a sale,” said DADO CARILLO, M.D. of Mediakite. “Viewers of Internet videos strive to seek more information about a particular product or service. We make this a reality for our clients by producing an online HD video.”



MediaKite works with clients to develop a video concept that will appeal to their target audience. Before the shoot, the client receives an easy-to-understand guide and a simple checklist to prepare for the production. A professional crew then directs, lights, shoots and records audio on location. A few days after the shoot, MediakiteWeb provides clients with a private link of the video where they can stream the edit for review. After they approve the final cut of the video, they’ll receive a video file or embedded code for their website. Not only does MedakiteWeb produce and create high quality videos for companies for a reasonable cost, but they also help maximize the businesses’ presence on the web by optimizing videos with the right tags and keywords for web distribution. In turn, this will increase the companies’ visibility on SERPs (Search Engine Return Pages), such as on Google and Yahoo!



For more information, please contact info@mediakite.com, call MediaKite at 212.947.4703 or visit http://www.mediakiteweb.com



About Mediakite

Mediakite is a New York City based company and a leading provider of production services and content for broadcasters, production companies, advertising agencies, music labels and corporations.