Medic Ed Consultant Sdn. Bhd. Offers New Service for Students Who Want to Study Medicine in Russia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Medic Ed Consultant Sdn. Bhd., a consultant service company that assists students and their families in selecting medical universities that are recognized by the Malaysian government, is now offering a new service for those who wish to study medicine and earn a medical degree in Russia.



The new service, which targets students who want to pursue medical courses, advises them on the many positive things about studying in Russia.



For example, Malaysian students who study medicine in Russia typically find that the medical degree courses are affordable. In addition, each medical university there is well-known, with degrees that are recognized by WHO and the medical councils in many countries.



Another bonus of studying medicine in Russia is that after receiving their medical education and graduating from a school there, students are virtually guaranteed a career.



For Malaysian students who have always dreamed of becoming a doctor, the services offered by Medic Ed Consultant Sdn. Bhd. can help them reach their goals. Since the company first opened for business in 2002, it has helped send over 1,500 people overseas to attend medical programs.



“We are here to help students and their family to choose universities for medical programs in Russia,” an article on the website noted, adding that Medic Ed Consultant Sdn. Bhd. has 13 branches with 15 qualified doctors to give professional consultation.



“The consultant will share their personal experience as medical student and physicians.”



The website includes helpful information about the three Russian universities that Medic Ed works with, as well as what types of requirements are needed in order to enroll in the schools.



Moscow State Medical University, formerly known as MMA, is one of the top-ranking medical Russian schools that Medic Ed recommends. Fully-recognized by the international Medical Education Directory and Avicenna Directory, the school features a clinical center with 17 diverse clinics for 3,000 patients, a research center, main library, laboratories, and much more.



TMC College, formerly known as Institut Teknologi TMC, and Russian National Research Medical University, which used to be called RSMU, are the other two medical programs that are recommended by Medic Ed.



About Medic Ed Consultant Sdn. Bhd.

Medic Ed Consultant Sdn. Bhd. is an expert consultant service company that helps students and their families to choose universities for medical programs from places that are recognized by the Government of Malaysia. Medic Ed have been established since the year 2002 and started out by transferring only 30 students overseas. To date, Medic Ed has now successfully sent 1,500 students overseas to fulfill their dream to be a doctor. For more information, please visit http://www.medicalcollege.com.my