Medic ID's International Launches Stylish Medical Alert Jewelry Catering to Youth

Tarzana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Current studies reveal an average of 100,000 deaths and more than 1 million injuries annually due to errors in medical treatment. Paramedics and emergency room doctors and nurses concur these misunderstandings could be virtually eliminated through increased use of Medical Alert Bracelets. Despite the numerous benefits of sporting medical identification jewelry, many individuals, especially children and young adults, choose not to wear such items because of their unfashionable appearance. In an effort to cater to those with less than ideal opinions of these life saving devices and to expand the use of Medical bracelets, Medical ID jewelry, Medic IDs International has launched a new selection of stylish, high quality medical alert items.



Michael Silverman of Medic ID's International explained, "Time and statistics have proven Medical Alert ID Bracelets Can Literally Save Your Life by communicating vital medical information for those who can not verbally relay the information on their own. In cases where patients have diabetes, life threatening allergies and other conditions that could render them unconscious, medical alert jewelry conveys known medical afflictions, current medications and other pertinent facts to emergency personnel. Potentially fatal illnesses among children and teens have increased exponentially since the initial development of medical alert jewelry. We understand the unwillingness of younger generations to sport the medical bracelets of the past. Their healthy peers usually lack an understanding of their condition and may tease them about wearing outdated accessories. This is why we developed our line of luxurious medical identification jewelry."



Silverman continued, "Our jewelry is available in 14KT Solid Gold, Platinum, high quality Gold-tone, Sterling Silver and 14KT Gold Filled; in addition, we offer selections that include diamonds and rubies. Our customers can choose from extravagant stone inlaid snake and staff emblems or simple crosses. We also carry charm bracelets, watches with charms, chains, pendants, copper and magnetic wristbands and a variety of other choices. We are confident our customers will be able to find a pleasing option that will meet any preference. We do not only cater to children and teens, though. We provide a wide variety of medical jewelry for men and ladies as well. We also offer free information engraving on all our items. Whether our customers need to explain a potentially fatal condition, environmental or medication related allergies, or medical directives, our stylish and functional jewelry covers their needs."



About Medic ID's International

Medic ID's International manufactures and markets a complete line of medical alert bracelets and pendants, sturdily and beautifully crafted for style and durability. They are all available in a variety of precious metals with the raised cut-out caduceus in gold. All links on the bracelets are securely soldered and a special finished background on each piece of jewelry allows the engraving to stand out clearly.