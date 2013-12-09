Medic Journey International Changes Medical School Preparatory Site Name to MJCourses.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Medic Journey International (MJI), the leading provider of expert preparation for the medical school application process, announces the renaming of its website and domain to MJCourses.com. The new site still contains all of MJI's highly sought after medical school preparatory course information to help aspiring medical students on their journey to apply to medical school. In celebration of the new domain name, Medic Journey International has released several UKCAT and BMAT practice questions for review by anyone interested in the medical field.



Medic Journey International is considered the leading course provider for aspiring medical students to assist in the medical school application process. Teaching courses both in-house and at schools and venues around the country, as well as Hong Kong and Mumbai, MJI works closely with over 60 top schools in the UK. Each year, MJI works with over 1,000 aspiring medical students. Speaking regularly at events including The Royal Society of Medicine Careers Day, Inspiring Futures and Futurewise, MJI also is an expert speaker for The Royal Society of Medicine.



MJI's comprehensive UKCAT course is considered one of the leading international UKCAT courses, with events hosted in the UK, Hong Kong, Dubai and India. The UKCAT course is recommended by 100 percent of students, and MJI's new UKCAT practice questions can help prospective students decide whether they want to pursue a medical career or take the full course. Other courses include MJI's BMAT course, a full-day event including a mock exam that reviews all aspects of the BMAT. Additional medical interview courses give students one-on-one time with a panel of educators and a full mock interview to prepare for medical school entrance interviews.



For those looking for more complete learning courses, MJI's "Medical School Application Success" MSAS Conference 2014 is a two-day, intensive course covering the UKCAT, the BMAT, and all aspects of the medical application process. This year's event takes place April 12 and 13, 2014 at University College London and features practice sessions, high-profile guest speakers, tutors, clinical skills sessions and much more.



About Medic Journey International

The faculty at Medic Journey International (MJI) is composed of practising doctors and experts who specialise in teaching aspiring medics. Renowned for the quality of its courses, MJI's reputation for excellence has built an impressive track record. In the academic year of 2012/2013, MJI taught over 1,000 aspiring medical students on three different continents. For more information, visit http://www.mjcourses.com/.