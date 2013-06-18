Medical Accountants Services Are Now Offered by RMT

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- RMT, one of the Gosforth region’s largest firms of independent business advisors and accountants, has just announced the launch of a new medical accountants service. The company, which are founding members of the UK’s Association of Independent Specialist Medical Accountants (AISMA), understands that the healthcare industry is unique in many ways, and as a result requires its own specific set of financial and accountancy services.



Through their new medical accountant services, professional specialists in the field of medical accounting can offer sound advice that is customised to the needs of healthcare employees. The team of experts from RMT is well-versed in the way medical practices are run in the UK, as well as the stresses involved with working in the medical field, and the dynamics of physicians’ salaries. With their vast knowledge and experience in medical accounting, RMT can help doctors and other healthcare workers make the best financial decisions possible.



“Areas we can help you with include residential and surgery mortgages, income protection (including locum cover), investments and savings, planning for retirement, NHS pensions and superannuation and estate planning,” an article on RMT’s website explained, adding that the accountants for doctors services are on a fixed fee basis and cover everything from helping with partnership agreements to resolving disputes.



In addition, the team of GP accountants at RMT provide a variety of services related to the doctor’s practice; this includes creating detailed annual accounts, preparing the General Medical Practitioner’s annual Certificate of Pensionable Profits, partnership agreements, and benchmarking practice performance, which involves comparing a physician’s office to the national profile of general physicians.



“Benchmarking your accounts against national statistics can help you gauge the financial performance of your practice and identify possible areas where you can move the practice forward,” an article on the company’s website noted.



Anybody who would like to learn more about RMT is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read in-depth information about the new medical accounting service, as well as the other financial services they provide.



About RMT

RMT Accountants and Business Advisors was established in 1954 as Robert Miller Tate and Co and today is one of the region’s largest firms of independent accountants and business advisors. Based in Gosforth and employing a team of over 60 people, the business is led by five Directors with expertise in a broad range of client services – including auditing and accounting, recovery and insolvency, specialist tax, business advice and corporate finance. Clients are at the heart of RMT and they believe that no other regional practice offers the breadth and range of services that their company has available. For more information, please visit http://www.r-m-t.co.uk/rmt-medical