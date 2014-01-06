Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Adhesives and sealants which are used for transdermal drug delivery system, first aid bandages and dental restoration are known as medical adhesives and sealants. The market for global medical adhesives and sealants in now recovering and is expected to be on a fast track from here on. The global market for medical adhesives and sealants is majorly driven by the fast growing ageing population especially in Japan, North America and Europe, the development of new biomaterial adhesives like albumin compounds and fibrin.



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New chemistries/technologies coming up for developing new products is the global medical adhesives and sealants market and the easy acceptance of such products by medical practitioners. Huge opportunities lie in developing products like cynoacrylate and plasma/protein based adhesives which are expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future.



Some of the major players in the market include: 3M Company, Adhesives Research Inc., Baxter International Inc., Covidien Ltd., CryoLife Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Ethicon Inc., HemCon Medical Technologies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kerr Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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