Medical Aesthetics Market Forecast 2030: Analysis for Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Rising End-User - Cutera, Cynosure, Alma Lasers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Medical aesthetic market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of products and several devices, which are extensively used to improve physical appearance of patients. Moreover, the growing demand for cosmetic procedures and therapies across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global medical aesthetic market between 2019 and 2030.



Major Players in the Medical Aesthetic Market



The prominent players in the global medical aesthetics market are Cutera, Inc., Cynosure (Hologic), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Galderma, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Solta Medical, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and El.En. S.P.A. among others.



Get Access to Sample Pages of "Medical Aesthetic Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/12



Increasing Adoption of Minimally-Invasive Procedures



Since the advent of minimally-invasive procedures, the adoption of such procedures have witnessed substantial growth in recent times. Shorter hospital admittance time, lesser procedure associated pain and fewer complications have been pivotal in contributing to the growing adoption of minimally-invasive procedures. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the numbers of Americans opting for minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures have witnessed a growth of nearly 200% since 2000. In 2017, the total number of cosmetic procedures performed in U.S. was nearly 1.8 million. Growing preference for minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures in anticipated to further propel the growth of the medical aesthetic market.



Regional Overview:



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, rising medical tourism and increasing awareness regarding cosmetic treatment and latest technologies is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the medical aesthetic market in this region. Furthermore, attractive procedure rates, coupled with supportive government healthcare regulations and norms is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



Get Free Customization: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/12



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Ecosystem

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study

Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

Base Year – 2018

Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used for the Study

Report Beneficiary List



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottoms Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations of the Study

Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



Ask for Discounts @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/12



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is 100% subsidiary of Maniks Systems Pvt Ltd. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities.



We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates the consumer study in more than 100 countries that provide a tactical approach to drive the sustained growth for the business. We continue to pioneer state-of theart approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us:



Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com