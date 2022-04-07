London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2022 -- Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a new market report on – "Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size & Share Report 2022-2028".



Medical Aesthetics is the practice of performing medical procedures to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals. These procedures include platelet-rich plasma injections, microneedling, laser treatments, anti-wrinkle treatments using botulinum toxin, dermal fillers and lip fillers, medical-grade skincare, chemical peels or skin resurfacing, and hair transplantation. According to market research study published by Intelligence Market Report, the global medical aesthetics market is expected to reach approximately USD 23,592 million, representing a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



Researching the Medical Aesthetics market includes not only providing information on the factors that might influence market development, but also aspects of market structure and forecasts. It can be used both by companies entering a new market and by those with a long history of activity. The report is designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of all levels of the market, from the macroeconomic perspective down to micro-level trends.



Major Key Company profiles Included in Medical Aesthetics Market are:



-Allergan plc (AbbVie Inc.)

-Bausch Health Companies Inc.

-Cutera, Inc.

-Cynosure Inc.

-El.En. S.p.A.

-Galderma S.A.

-Hologic, Inc.

-Johnson & Johnson

-Lumenis Inc.

-Sciton Inc.

-Sisram Medical Ltd.

-Syneron Medical Ltd.

-Venus Concept Inc.



A Medical Aesthetics market report includes detailed information on end users and forecasts annual revenue, market share, and sales growth. It also provides a competitive analysis of key competitors in the global market in terms of product portfolio, financial status, growth plans, and regional presence. PEST analysis and Porter's Five Forces are also included to help stockholders understand how the market segment will behave in a specific region for the foreseeable future.



Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation Analysis



This comprehensive market report gives a thorough overview of the Medical Aesthetics industry from multiple angles including product description, market segmentation, and the current retailing environment. After an in-depth study of the industry, this report provides a detailed view of major Medical Aesthetics industry segments.



The Medical Aesthetics Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By product:

- body contouring

- facial aesthetic devices

- cosmetic implants

- laser & energy emitting devices

- skin resurfacing & tightening

- others



By end user:

- hospitals

- slimming & beauty clinics

- others



By region:

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- North America

- Rest of the World (RoW)



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The research looks into the effect of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of Medical Aesthetics market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Because lockdown was implemented differently in different locations and countries, the impact varies by region and segment. The study addressed the current short- and long-term market impact, which will help decision makers lay the groundwork for short- and long-term strategies for firms by region.



Competitive Outlook of Medical Aesthetics Industry



This research report examines the market for Medical Aesthetics worldwide. It analyzes trends in the global market, and provides forecasts regarding emerging markets through 2022. The report also profiles the top Medical Aesthetics players worldwide and examines factors that are critical to their growth.



Key Objectives of Market Research Report



-The study delves deeply into current market trends, market size, and market projections.

-The study conducts an in-depth examination of the world's major market participants.

-A Porter's Five Forces analysis is included in the report to assist business investors in understanding the ability of customers and suppliers to make strategic decisions.

-The research looks at the potential of the Medical Aesthetics market in major regions, as well as revenue contribution.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Methodology

Part 3. Executive summary

Part 4. Market overview

Part 5. Global market for medical aesthetics by product

Part 6. Global market for medical aesthetics by end user

Part 7. Global market for medical aesthetics by region

Part 8. Key competitor profiles



