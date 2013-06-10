Medical and Dental Phone System Purchase and Installation Tips from Experts TelcoDepot.com

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Business phone system solutions for medical and dental practices are specialized because of the unique needs of such establishments. Medical and dental practices emphasize a compartmentalized central configuration, such that each ‘compartment’ of the medical or dental complex has its own phone system layout, while being served by a central call station within or outside the facility.



The use of intercom and pager solutions, in tandem with regular phone system equipment is also common. These specialized needs call for expert intervention to ensure that the phone system network is properly laid out and that the right optimized phone system equipment is installed in every case.



VoIP is strongly recommended as a platform for these services to allow the convenient use of multiple extensions as well as a single, cheaper plan across all phone systems and installations. This will save costs significantly while also adding new levels of flexibility and performance.



TelcoDepot.com recommends VoIP phone systems including Grandstream, Allworx, Panasonic and Yealink systems, for medical and dental installation. TelcoDepot.com also provides toll-free phone consultations to help businesses identify the right solutions, and talk them through key phone system decisions and purchases.



“TelcoDepot.com offers free phone consultation services to help businesses, including dental and medical practices, to choose the right phone systems that adapt to their unique needs,” says TelcoDepot.com Principal Yaron Ram.



Common issues resulting from installing wrong or unoptimized equipment include poor performance, short equipment life, unreliability, increased equipment downtime and equipment failure. It is always better to ensure that the right equipment which matches the intended application is installed from the beginning, so as to forestall costly breakdowns and downtime.



