Medical and Wellness Professionals Join Forces to Launch Free Wellness Education Website

Oahu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Following diligent planning and development, a unique collaboration between many of North America’s top health and wellness professionals has culminated in the launch of TheWellnessSite.org.



The free online portal seeks to present the most contemporary and cutting-edge information on health and wellness in the United States and around the world. With a remit to empower people through education, the site is poised to become a dominant force in the wellness sector.



As the site’s Marketing Manager explains, the site affords everyone an open invite.



“Join us for the most compelling news and stories across the U.S. and globally. Informative, pertinent, insightful tools and resources help you navigate the path to healthy living for the mind, body and spirit,” says Lani Lugar.



TheWellnessSite.org has a wide and expansive reach, offering free information that will allow people to:



- Explore a range of alternative healing and wellness treatments.



- Think objectively about the pros and cons of modern medicine.



- Become acquainted with and embrace the authentic self.



- Learn how to accept personal responsibility for one’s actions and thoughts.



- Discover compelling ways to live life to its fullest, with maximum energy.



- Learn how to participate in volunteerism, to serve those in need.



- Walk the pathway towards inner peace and natural balance.



“In short, the site will teach people how to celebrate life through great health and nutrition.



Traditional medicine isn’t the only road to long life and good health. In fact, exploring many of the ancient and modern natural remedies will likely present better choices,” Lugar adds.



The site delivers its information via a range of articles, tips and resources. In fact, one of the site’s most recent resources has quickly become a viral web hit.



Their ‘Top Five Pick Wellness Retreat and Resort Spas’ article, compiled by the site’s team of wellness experts, highlights five locations for the ultimate rejuvenating break. With its impartial and frankly honest review system, users will be able to see the showcased offerings from each location and decide which is best for them.



New information is added to the website on a weekly basis. Therefore, users are urged to check back frequently and see what has changed. Alternatively, updates can be followed via the website’s Facebook and Twitter pages and their RSS feed.



“Ultimately, there is nothing more valuable than good health, the care and wellness of family and the preservation of our environment. The Wellness Site is an exploration of wellness and the journey to optimal health, quality of life, and the ideal balance with nature,” Lugar concludes.



For more information, please visit: http://www.thewellnesssite.org



About TheWellnessSite.org

The Wellness Site team is comprised of medical and wellness professionals, journal publishers and wellness industry leaders who are dedicated to empowering individuals through education. The Wellness Site presents the most contemporary and cutting edge information on health and wellness in the US and worldwide.