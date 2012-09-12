Medical Assistant Training Provides People With More Career Opportunities, Higher Salary Potential

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- As the current U.S. Baby Boomer population continues to age and require an increased level of medical services, jobs throughout the medical field are on the rise, including medical assistant jobs.



According to labor statistics, the demand for medical assistants is expected to continue growing until 2018.



While medical assistant training was not always a necessity to obtain a job in the industry, today it is almost a prerequisite. But it is essential to thoroughly research and understand what to look for in medical assistant schools prior to selecting where to enroll.



Featuring a wide selection of detailed information about careers in the medical assistant field, people can turn to MedicalAssistantVacancies.com for help choosing their best-suited school and professional path. The site provides a list of the top five things prospective students need to consider when choosing a school and discusses the different career opportunities available to medical assistants.



In today’s hectic medical care environment, medical assistants play a key role in supporting the everyday operations of physicians’ offices. Typical responsibilities include setting appointments, bookkeeping and simple accounting, managing medical records, administering medications, prepping patients by taking their vitals, handling laboratory and diagnostic procedures, and assisting in simple surgical procedures.



According to MedicalAssistantVacancies.com, people who attend medical assistant school and become a certified medical assistant have a greater selection of employment opportunities and an increased level of salary potential than those who do not. But choosing the right school is imperative.



MedicalAssistantVacancies.com states, “You can choose between technical and vocational colleges or even universities for your medical assistant training, and a couple of them may be in your vicinity. But location is just one aspect when choosing where to get your education. You've got to do a bit of sleuthing (time and opportunity permitting) to make sure your time and resources will be worth it.”



The site says people should talk to recent graduates from their prospective school choices to learn about their experiences; find out the percentage of people who have passed the medical assistant certification exam; learn about the current faculty; explore the employability of graduates; and understand any placement assistance offered.



