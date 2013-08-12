Medical Assistant Training World Launches to Provide Career and Course Insights

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Medical assistants perform a wide variety of roles across doctors’ surgeries and hospitals, supporting fully qualified medical staff in their work, assisting with procedures and interacting with patients. For many, being a medical assistant is a gateway to numerous other career opportunities within medicine that might otherwise be unavailable. Medical Assistant Training World is a new online resource center that aims to provide everything interested parties could need when embarking on finding a career as a medical assistant.



The site has information on MA and accredited medical assistant training courses across the United States, as well as guidance on how to pick the right course and what makes the difference between a high quality and lesser quality course. The site even contains information on online training courses which can allow individuals to qualify from the comfort of their own homes for a respected position in a medical establishment.



The site also has information on the career trajectory of medical assistants with everything from job descriptions and starting salaries to typical promotions, perks and other courses that can help command a higher price tag. The site also includes similar jobs in specialist fields including physician’s assistant and more.



A spokesperson for Medical Assistant Training World explained, “Medical Assistant Training World has been created so there is a one stop shop for every aspect of how to become a medical assistant. Once our user base expands to include those who have already qualified we plan to include further information on professional development courses so that those who have begun their career can continue to grow their success even after their initial employment. We realize that in a market like the one we have today, competition for jobs is fierce and people need to qualify in order to take up these niche positions. This is one case where the investment certainly pays off.”



About Medical Assistant Training World

Medical Assistant Training World is a site where individuals interested in becoming a medical assistant can find all the information they might need to make a decision, including what training is required and where it can be found, how much it costs and the career path of a medical assistant, including job description and starting salary. For more information, please visit: http://www.medicalassistanttrainingworld.com/