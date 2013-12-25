Medical Automation Market [Radiography, Capsule Endoscopy, Da Vinci, POC, Intraoperative Ultrasound, Defibrillator, Infusion Pump, Automated Medication Dispensing, Microplate Reader, Pneumatic Tube Systems, RFID, RTLS] - Global Forecasts to 2018

New Medical Devices research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research