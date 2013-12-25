New Medical Devices research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- The global medical automation market is segmented on the basis of application, end users, and geography. The applications market is further segmented into diagnostics and monitoring automation, therapeutic automation, lab and pharmacy automation, and logistics and training automation. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research labs and institutes, and home/ambulatory and others. Based on geography, this market is divided into four geographic regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).
The market is expected to witness a high growth in the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to a number of factors such as the rising labor costs and the increasing need for accuracy and reproducibility in medical processes. Furthermore, various government bodies from all over the world are investing in this market, which is helping the medical automation companies to develop new and advanced products. Factors such as the rising healthcare costs, technological advancements, government support in the form of funds and investments, and investments by venture capitalists are further propelling the growth of this market. However, stringent regulatory procedures and implementation of a 2.3% excise tax by the U.S. government on medical devices may hinder the growth of this market.
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North America is the largest market for medical automation, followed by Europe and Asia. However, the Asian and RoW markets are expected to witness a healthy growth over the next five years.
The major players in the medical automation market include GE Healthcare (U.K), Philips Healthcare (the Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Stanley Black and Decker, Inc. (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), CAE Ltd. (Canada), Brainlab AG (Germany), Given Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Medtronics, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Corp. (Japan), CareFusion Corp. (U.S.), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Lifescan, Inc. (U.S.), Swisslog Holdings AG (Switzerland), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Omron Corp. (Japan), and Carl Zeiss Group (Germany), among others.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global market into the following segments and sub-segments:
Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation Market
Automated Imaging
Automated Radiography
Automated Fluoroscopy
Automated Microscopy
Capsule Endoscopy
Automated Image Analysis
Point of Care (POC)
Therapeutic Automation Market
Automated Non-surgical Therapies Market
Automated Defibrillators
Automated external (Portable) defibrillator
Wearable defibrillator
Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator
Automated Medication Delivery Systems
Implantable drug pumps
Wearable drug pumps
Surgical Automation Market
Surgical Simulators
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