Medical Automation Market (Radiography, Ultrasound, Defibrillator) Poised $66,920.5 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The “Medical Automation Market [Radiography, Capsule Endoscopy, da Vinci, POC, Intraoperative Ultrasound, Defibrillator, Infusion Pump, Automated Medication Dispensing, Microplate Reader, Pneumatic Tube Systems, RFID, RTLS] - Global Forecasts to 2018”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World.



Browse 156 market data tables and 21 figures spread through 403 pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Automation Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-automation-technologies-market-848.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



This report studies the global medical automation market over the forecast period of 2013 to 2018. This market is valued at an estimated $43,213.6 million in 2013 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $66,920.5 million by 2018.



Automated monitoring devices help in reducing the rising healthcare costs, which is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, growth in the use of point of care testing devices such as glucose meters, digital blood pressure monitors, pregnancy test kits, and HIV test kits is another factor that is propelling the growth of this market. The rise in labor costs, especially in the Asian region, is a major reason for the high growth of this market. Based on application, the diagnostics and monitoring automation market holds the largest share of 50% in 2013. However, the medical logistics and training automation market is poised to grow at the highest CAGR from 2013 to 2018.



Based on geography, the global medical automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the largest share in the medical automation market; the large share of the North American region is attributed to the increase in government spending in the form of grants and funds, investments by venture capitalists, and collaborations among key players in the market.



The major players in the medical automation market include GE Healthcare (U.K), Philips Healthcare (the Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Stanley Black and Decker, Inc. (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), CAE Ltd. (Canada), Brainlab AG (Germany), Given Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Corp. (Japan), CareFusion Corp. (U.S.), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Lifescan, Inc. (U.S.), Swisslog Holdings AG (Switzerland), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Omron Corp. (Japan), and Carl Zeiss Group (Germany), among others.



Browse Related Reports:

Digital X-Ray Market by Types (Computational Radiography, Digital Radiography), Major Products (Flat Panel Detectors, CMOS, CCD, Software, X-ray Contrast Media) & by Applications (Chest Imaging, Mammography, Dental) - Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-x-ray-market-1164.html



Drug Delivery Technologies Market (Metered Dose Inhalers, Needle-Free Injectors, Auto-Injectors, Nasal Sprays, Transdermal Patches, Nebulizers, Infusion Pumps, Drug Eluting Stents, Sustained Release, Ocular Implants) - Global Forecasts To 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drug-delivery-technologies-market-1085.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets