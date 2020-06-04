Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 176 pages on title 'Medical Automation Technologies - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa and important players such as Medtronic Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ge Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers Etc.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1453077-medical-automation-technologies-global-market-outlook



Summary

According to Research Conducted, the Global Medical Automation Technologies Market is accounted for $60.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $138.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The factors that are influencing the market growth include investment by venture capitalist and the increase in use of point of care testing devices (glucose meters, digital blood pressure monitors, pregnancy test kits and HIV test kits) in laboratories and pharmacies. However the tax imposed by the government on medical devices manufacturers and rigorous approval procedures to launch a product or services by companies is likely to hinder the market growth. The rising need of automation in various other medical fields represents the growth opportunities for this market.



Medical Automation Technologies is an independent of efficient, effective and equitable healthcare where it promotes the intersection of parallel revolutions in informatics interconnection, Nano application, biomedicines and process supervision. That individualized medicine, through many applications, can make improved health a much more possible goal. Technology advancements in Medical Automation robotics facilitate deployment of robots to handle time consuming tasks, reduce labor, prevent errors to improve patient safety and sustain business operations. They are more and more being used in supply chain functions, surgical procedures, clinical applications and cases.



Make an enquiry before buying this Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1453077-medical-automation-technologies-global-market-outlook



By Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices, surgical robots has a significant growth during the forecast period. It is a type of invasive surgery which utilizes robotics for performing surgical procedures. Those robotic systems are operated by surgeons and consist of miniaturized surgical instruments which are mounted on robotic arms, thus allowing surgeons to complete the surgeries accurately.



Some of the key players in the market include Medtronic Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ge Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cardinal Health Inc, Stryker Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter, Danaher Corporation, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Swisslog Holding AG, Tecan Group Ltd., iCad INC, Given Imaging Ltd., Brainlab AG, Accuray Incorporated, Clearcount Medical Solutions, eScreen, Quiqmeds and Acrobot Company.



Automated Prescription Formulation And Dispensing Covered:

- Packaging Machines

- Intravenous Compounders

- Dispensing Machines



Automated Health Assessment and Monitoring Covered:

- Wearable Monitors

- Telehealth Kiosks

- Automated Home Monitoring and Telemetry

- Automated Eye Examination Devices

- Automated Drug Testing



Automated Imaging and Image Analysis Covered:

- Endoscopic Capsules

- Computer-aided detection

- Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound

- Automated Skin Cancer Detection

- Automated Radiography and Fluoroscopy

- Automated Microscopy



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1453077



Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource and Personnel Trackings Covered:

- Hospital Asset/Patient/Staff Tracking Systems

- Automated Hospital Pickup and Delivery



Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices Covered:

- Surgical Robots

- Surgical Planners and Simulators

- Intelligent Operating Rooms and Related Equipment

- Surgical Navigation Systems



Automated Therapeutic (Nonsurgical) Procedures Covered:

- Automated Medication Delivery Systems

- Automated Defibrillators



Automated Laboratory Testing and Analysis Covered:

- Central Laboratory Systems

- Point-of-care Testing Systems



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain , Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Medical Automation Technologies Market, By Automated Prescription Formulation And Dispensing

6 Global Medical Automation Technologies Market, By Automated Health Assessment And Monitoring

7 Global Medical Automation Technologies Market, By Automated Imaging And Image Analysis

8 Global Medical Automation Technologies Market, By Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource And Personnel Tracking

9 Global Medical Automation Technologies Market, By Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1453077-medical-automation-technologies-global-market-outlook



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.