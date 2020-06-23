Medical Automation Technologies Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Medical automation is a tool used for reducing medical mistakes, encouraging improved chronic disease management and allowing healthcare professionals to predict prognosis. This regulates the equipment for treatment, supervision, and rehabilitation that supports the hospitals' main receptive tasks. It also improves outcome predictability as patients are following a structured, automated treatment process. In addition, automation can help identify whether a patient has deviated from the prescribed treatment plan so that the care team can intervene. Implementation of technology increases hospital performance by raising the cycle time and increasing the precision of a surgical procedure. Medical automation in hospitals, such as the use of robotic assisted health check-up systems, is also driving market growth and, in effect, enhancing patient safety.



The key players operating within the global Medical Automation Technologies market include: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Swisslog Holding AG, Stryker Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Accuray Incorporated among others.



Implementation of automated devices has reduced task time and labour effort as machines perform tasks better than humans and has greater consistency for care activities, such as routine immunoassay analysis of patients, pre / post analytical workflow monitoring, which significantly reduces costs and complications. Several hospitals use automated technology to record and coordinate patient information, which contribute to the growth of the sector. Robotically aided surgeries are used to help in surgical procedures in addressing the limitations of pre-existing minimally invasive surgical techniques to improve surgeon skills, including gynaecological, respiratory, neurological, and orthopaedic surgery. Robotic assisted surgery is done with precision, miniaturisation, smaller incisions such as reduced blood loss, less discomfort, and faster healing time, which greatly decreases hospital stay and transfusion of blood. Business is also expected to see substantial growth as policy investments are rising, policies are continuing to change and market players collaborate.



The factors driving market growth include venture capitalist investment and expanded usage of treatment testing tools in laboratories and pharmacies (glucose metres, automatic blood pressure monitoring, pregnancy test kits and HIV test kits). However, the government's tax on manufacturers of medical devices and rigorous approval procedures for companies to launch a product or services are likely to hinder market growth. The growing need for automation in various other medical fields represents opportunities for growth for this market. Companies must, however, go through stringent approval processes to launch goods or services that are a constraint to market growth. In the past, FDA was blamed for over-regulation and delays in product launches. The 2.3% excise tax burden on medical devices is another challenge for companies on the market. Many companies are opposed to this tax and demand that it be repealed.



The global medical automation technologies industry is segmented on the basis of application, end-user and geography. Based on the application, the global market is bifurcated into therapeutics, lab & pharmacy automation, diagnostics & monitoring, medical logistics & training. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the global medical automation technologies market is divided into diagnostic center, home care, research institute, hospitals. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



