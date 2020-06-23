Medical Automation Technologies Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Medical Automation Technologies Market Research Report
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Medical automation is a tool used for reducing medical mistakes, encouraging improved chronic disease management and allowing healthcare professionals to predict prognosis. This regulates the equipment for treatment, supervision, and rehabilitation that supports the hospitals' main receptive tasks. It also improves outcome predictability as patients are following a structured, automated treatment process. In addition, automation can help identify whether a patient has deviated from the prescribed treatment plan so that the care team can intervene. Implementation of technology increases hospital performance by raising the cycle time and increasing the precision of a surgical procedure. Medical automation in hospitals, such as the use of robotic assisted health check-up systems, is also driving market growth and, in effect, enhancing patient safety.
The key players operating within the global Medical Automation Technologies market include: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Swisslog Holding AG, Stryker Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Accuray Incorporated among others.
Sample@ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1054459
Implementation of automated devices has reduced task time and labour effort as machines perform tasks better than humans and has greater consistency for care activities, such as routine immunoassay analysis of patients, pre / post analytical workflow monitoring, which significantly reduces costs and complications. Several hospitals use automated technology to record and coordinate patient information, which contribute to the growth of the sector. Robotically aided surgeries are used to help in surgical procedures in addressing the limitations of pre-existing minimally invasive surgical techniques to improve surgeon skills, including gynaecological, respiratory, neurological, and orthopaedic surgery. Robotic assisted surgery is done with precision, miniaturisation, smaller incisions such as reduced blood loss, less discomfort, and faster healing time, which greatly decreases hospital stay and transfusion of blood. Business is also expected to see substantial growth as policy investments are rising, policies are continuing to change and market players collaborate.
The factors driving market growth include venture capitalist investment and expanded usage of treatment testing tools in laboratories and pharmacies (glucose metres, automatic blood pressure monitoring, pregnancy test kits and HIV test kits). However, the government's tax on manufacturers of medical devices and rigorous approval procedures for companies to launch a product or services are likely to hinder market growth. The growing need for automation in various other medical fields represents opportunities for growth for this market. Companies must, however, go through stringent approval processes to launch goods or services that are a constraint to market growth. In the past, FDA was blamed for over-regulation and delays in product launches. The 2.3% excise tax burden on medical devices is another challenge for companies on the market. Many companies are opposed to this tax and demand that it be repealed.
Purchase@ https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1054459
The global medical automation technologies industry is segmented on the basis of application, end-user and geography. Based on the application, the global market is bifurcated into therapeutics, lab & pharmacy automation, diagnostics & monitoring, medical logistics & training. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the global medical automation technologies market is divided into diagnostic center, home care, research institute, hospitals. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Introduction
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Medical Automation Technologies market – Key Industry Dynamics
3.1. Key Market Drivers
3.2. Key Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Future Trends
3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Four: Global Medical Automation Technologies market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Application
4.1. Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation
4.2. Diagnostics & Monitoring
4.3. Medical Logistics & Training
Chapter Five: Global Medical Automation Technologies market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By End-User
5.1. Diagnostic Center
5.2. Home Care
5.3. Research Institute
5.4. Hospitals
Chapter Six: Global Medical Automation Technologies market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region
6.1. North America
6.2. Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.4. Latin America
6.5. Middle East & Africa
Chapter Seven: North America Medical Automation Technologies market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
7.1. North America Medical Automation Technologies market – By Application, 2015-2025
7.1.1. Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation
7.1.2. Diagnostics & Monitoring
7.1.3. Medical Logistics & Training
7.2. North America Medical Automation Technologies market – By End-User, 2015-2025
7.2.1. Diagnostic Center
7.2.2. Home Care
7.2.3. Research Institute
7.2.4. Hospitals
7.3. North America Medical Automation Technologies market – By Country, 2015-2025
7.3.1. U.S.
7.3.2. Canada
7.3.3. Mexico
Chapter Eight: Europe Medical Automation Technologies market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
8.1. Europe Medical Automation Technologies market – By Application, 2015-2025
8.1.1. Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation
8.1.2. Diagnostics & Monitoring
8.1.3. Medical Logistics & Training
8.2. Europe Medical Automation Technologies market – By End-User, 2015-2025
8.2.1. Diagnostic Center
8.2.2. Home Care
8.2.3. Research Institute
8.2.4. Hospitals
8.3. Europe Medical Automation Technologies market – By Country, 2015-2025
8.3.1. Germany
8.3.2. France
8.3.3. UK
8.3.4. Spain
8.3.5. Italy
8.3.6. Rest of Europe
Chapter Nine: Asia-Pacific Medical Automation Technologies market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
9.1. Asia-Pacific Medical Automation Technologies market – By Application, 2015-2025
9.1.1. Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation
9.1.2. Diagnostics & Monitoring
9.1.3. Medical Logistics & Training
9.2. Asia-Pacific Medical Automation Technologies market – By End-User, 2015-2025
9.2.1. Diagnostic Center
9.2.2. Home Care
9.2.3. Research Institute
9.2.4. Hospitals
9.3. Asia-Pacific Medical Automation Technologies market – By Country, 2015-2025
9.3.1. China
9.3.2. India
9.3.3. Japan
9.3.4. South Korea
9.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
Chapter Ten: Latin America Medical Automation Technologies market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
10.1. Latin America Medical Automation Technologies market – By Application, 2015-2025
10.1.1. Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation
10.1.2. Diagnostics & Monitoring
10.1.3. Medical Logistics & Training
10.2. Latin America Medical Automation Technologies market – By End-User, 2015-2025
10.2.1. Diagnostic Center
10.2.2. Home Care
10.2.3. Research Institute
10.2.4. Hospitals
10.3. Latin America Medical Automation Technologies market – By Country, 2015-2025
10.3.1. Brazil
10.3.2. Rest of Latin America
Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Medical Automation Technologies market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025
11.1. Middle East & Africa Medical Automation Technologies market – By Application, 2015-2025
11.1.1. Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation
11.1.2. Diagnostics & Monitoring
11.1.3. Medical Logistics & Training
11.2. Middle East & Africa Medical Automation Technologies market – By End-User, 2015-2025
11.2.1. Diagnostic Center
11.2.2. Home Care
11.2.3. Research Institute
11.2.4. Hospitals
11.3. Middle East & Africa Medical Automation Technologies market – By Country, 2015-2025
11.3.1. UAE
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia
11.3.3. Turkey
11.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa
Chapter Twelve: Competitive Analysis
12.1.1. Competition Dashboard
12.1.2. Company Profiles
12.1.2.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.2.1.1. Company Details
12.1.2.1.2. Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation Portfolio
12.1.2.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.2.1.4. Main Business Overview
12.1.2.1.5. News
12.1.2.2. Swisslog Holding AG
12.1.2.3. Stryker Corporation
12.1.2.4. General Electric Company
12.1.2.5. Siemens AG
12.1.2.6. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
12.1.2.7. Danaher Corporation
12.1.2.8. Accuray Incorporated
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
Chapter Fourteen: Research Conclusions
About Analytical Research Cognizance
Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC's potential.
ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.