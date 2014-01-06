Medical Billing and Coding Employment Rapidly Rising

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The fields of medical billing and medical coding are enjoying great growth rates, and better than average levels of unemployment and other important metrics. All of this indicates that today is the perfect day to begin studying to join a new professional field within the allied health professional industry.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs within the Medical Records and Health Information Technicians field, which includes medical billing and coding professionals, are expected to increase by 21% through 2020. That translates to a total of 37,700 new jobs, and abundant opportunities for individuals with the right type of education and training.



Looking specifically at statistics for the profession of Certified Professional Coder, one of many great professions within the field of medical billing and coding, provides more insight. While the national unemployment level was 7 percent in November 2013, CPC professionals had a 1.7 percent unemployment rate.



Current average salary for a CPC is $46,847, and this should be expected to rise, partially because the growing field currently has so many entry-level employees. With two years of experience, CPCs earn an average of $48,925.



With low unemployment, great increases in total jobs and overall job growth, and high salaries, it's the ideal time to get started with the fields of medical billing and coding, and there's no better place than Brighton College.



The Medical Billing and Coding program from Brighton College combines the two separate areas of Medical Billing and Medical Coding. The online program offers 12 courses for a total of 34 credit hours, and it will provide students with real-world skills and firsthand knowledge and expertise.



Online programs at Brighton College are convenient, flexible and self-paced, enabling anybody to fit school into their busy lives, whether it's juggling an existing full-time job, multiple part-time jobs, kids and family responsibilities, a military lifestyle, or any combination of these factors.



Visit BrightonCollege.edu to learn more about their Medical Billing and Coding online program, or call 800.354.1254 for more information and to embark on a lucrative career with wonderful job opportunities.



About Brighton College

Brighton College, founded in 1961, is one of the country's leading online schools offering nationally accredited distance learning programs. Today, they continue to strive to provide high quality distance education for students seeking to embark on exciting, in-demand careers. Brighton College offers instruction from leading professionals, assists their graduates in realizing their career goals, offers financing programs, and showcases all the benefits of an online education. Programs include numerous Allied Health fields, as well as Paralegal and Criminal Justice fields with the Paralegal Institute at Brighton College. To learn more about their distance learning programs and degrees, visit BrightonCollege.edu, or call 800.354.1254.