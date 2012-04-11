Medical Billing and Coding HQ Offers Helpful Information and Advice about Jobs, Salaries and More

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- According to financial analysts, the medical field has not only held its own during the current recession, it has actually gotten even stronger.



One type of career that has really exploded in recent years is in the field of medical billing and coding. People who work in these jobs spend their days processing the bills related to each patient’s visit to the insurance companies; this in turn helps the physicians get paid for their work. It is an extremely important job and one that is currently in high demand.



While many people are interested in pursuing medical billing and coding jobs, they may be unsure how exactly to go about doing so. In addition, it is not uncommon to have questions about the work, the training that is involved, and what type of salary can be expected.



A new website that was recently launched is devoted to answering all of these questions and more.



Medical Billing and Coding HQ features a wide range of helpful and educational articles, posts and videos filled with tips and advice on anything and everything related to these professions. The website is easy to use and also includes information about medical billing and coding salary ranges.



“If you are entertaining the idea of this career, which is in high demand, one aspect of consideration would be the salary it provides and its opportunities for future growth,” an article on the website noted, adding that salaries can range from $25,000 to $50,000 and up, depending on the medical office.



“The salaries vary from one geographical location to another. In the larger cities, you will find a higher medical billing salary can be demanded, as opposed to a smaller city or town. It can also depend on the type of facility one may work. Careers in this field may be obtained in hospitals, private doctor’s offices, specialty physicians, nursing facilities as well as pharmacies and insurance companies.”



Prospective students who wish to learn more about medical billing and coding schools can enter in their zip code on the home page in order to find out which local colleges and universities offer these programs.



About Medical Billing and Coding HQ

Medical Billing and Coding HQ is a new website that was created to help people who are interested in researching the medical billing field. The site provides helpful and comprehensive information on a variety of topics related to these careers, including what billers and coders do, how much they can typically make, and what type of training is required. The online resource is free to use and answers just about any questions prospective medical billers and coders can have. For more information, please visit http://www.medicalbillingandcodinghq.org