Medical Billing & Coding Mega-Resource Website Now Offering CPC Practice Exam

Gunnar Bengtsson, media contact, was asked about the the site and the CPC practice exam. "The creator of the website worked as a medical coder for a number of years from home. After seeing many people struggle with finding resources concerning the profession, she decided to start the Medical Billing & Coding website in 2009 and it has grown from there. The CPC practice exam is the result of watching many people study endlessly to take the exam only to fail it, which is very discouraging. Having a practice exam not only offers preparation for possible questions but it also gives the student the right mind frame for testing taking. So far, we have been getting excellent feedback on the practice medical coding exam".



Asked what the CPC practice exam included, Bengtsson said, "It contains 150 practice exam questions that are similar to what is on the real exam and it has the answer key that includes why one answer is correct. It also gives access to terminology lists that are common in the profession along with medical terminology that anyone in medical coding needs to know. The practice exam also covers icd 9 codes as well as medical prefixes, which are so important to understand and grasp before the real exam is attempted".



"The CPC exam is not an easy test to pass, anyone that says otherwise is not being honest. We know the test is hard, which is why it is our goal on the site is to offer a one-stop resource site for everything covering the field of medical coding, and the very reason we decided to create the practice exam. It seemed like the next step in our efforts to help more people pass the exam and get their foot in the door of this exciting career field", said Bengtsson.



Bengtsson was questioned about the future of the website. "We plan to continue offering resources to help those that are looking to enter the medical code industry. This was the foundation and reason the website was created and we'll continue to do what we do best. We have been getting a lot of traffic to the site right now, so we are thrilled to see more interest in the field and happy to be able to offer sound advice, resources, and the new practice exam".



The website of Medical Billing & Coding went live in 2009 by a medical coder who held the CPC, CPC-H, and CMA. She worked from home and wanted to help others interesting in medical coding have access to the resources they needed. Since that time the site has grown in resources such as the requirements leading to certification, continuing education, and practice exams, to name just a few areas found on the website.