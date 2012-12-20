Fast Market Research recommends "Medical Bionic Implants Market [Vision, Brain, Heart, Orthopedic & Ear] - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Bionics is mechanical/electronic replacement or enhancement of organs/parts of living organisms. The medical bionic implants market is a potentially growing one with a global market of $12.67 billion in 2012. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach $17.82 billion in 2017.
The global medical bionic implants market has been segmented as vision bionics, ear bionics, orthopedic bionics, heart bionics, and neural/brain bionics. Heart bionics accounts for the largest share in this market, primarily due to a large global population with heart diseases. Rising healthcare expenditure and emergence of new healthcare facilities in emerging economies provides growth opportunities for the medical bionic implants market. The market for certain bionic devices such as exoskeletons, bionic orthopedics, and the bionic eye are skewed in favor of certain regions because of stronger research in these regions as compared to others. In this report, we are also focusing on bionic devices in pipeline, which include wearable artificial kidney, bio-lung, and artificial pancreas.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
New and improved technologies, increasing organ failure owing to aging and age-related disorders, increasing accidents and injuries leading to amputations, and rise in number of people awaiting organ transplants are the major drivers slated to propel the growth of this market. However, a few pivotal factors restraining the growth of this market are high cost of devices and uncertain reimbursement scenarios in different regions, limited surgical expertise, and high cost of development. The opportunities in this market for new entrants include improving income levels, and rising awareness in emerging economies.
North America dominates the medical bionic implants market in 2012, followed by Europe. However, the adoption of novel medical bionics as a therapy in emerging markets is gaining momentum at a fast pace due to a growing population and increasing awareness among patients and players. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing income levels, rising preference for bionics due to better and efficient recovery as compared to prosthetics, growing surgical procedures in lieu with medical tourism, and lesser competition than mature countries, have amplified the interest of market players in emerging markets.
The key players in this market are Orthofix International N.V. (The Netherlands), Biomet, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), Cochlear Ltd. (Australia), Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), Ossur (Iceland), Ekso Bionics (U.S.), and St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ophthalmology Drugs And Devices (Diagnostic & Surgical) Market - Current Trends, Global Forecasts & Pipeline Analysis to 2017
- Prosthetic Heart Valves - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Hip Resurfacing Implants - Global Pipeline Analysis,Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Hearing Implants - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Greece Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Ophthalmic Devices Market to 2017 - Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices, Minimally Invasive Procedures in Ophthalmic Surgery to Drive the Ophthalmic Surgery Market
- Chile Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Poland Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Norway Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Hungary Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017