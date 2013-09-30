Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Medical Cameras Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Medical cameras are used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body for medical purpose and provide investigation of medical symptoms, diagnosis confirmation and also treatment such as widening of a constricted esophagus, extracting off a polyp or removal of a foreign object or cauterization of a bleeding vessel. Surgical procedures using medical cameras are less invasive than traditional surgical procedures.



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The global medical cameras market is categorized as follows:



Product types

- Endoscopy cameras

- Dermatology cameras

- Ophthalmology cameras

- Dental cameras



Technology



- Digital imaging (3D/2D)

- Liquid lens technology

- Optical coherence tomography scanner



At present, North America dominates the global medical cameras market and is followed by Europe due to the early entrance of new competitors and corresponding release of new high definition cameras in these regions. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East are expected to undergo rapid growth in medical cameras market due to rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and increased adoption of high definition technology.



Some of the major factors driving the global medical cameras market include growing health awareness among the patient base, aging population and related increase in healthcare utilization, better health outcomes and improved efficiency procedures and advancement in HD camera technology.



Some of the prominent players contributing to the global medical cameras market include Carestream Health, Inc., Gendex Corporation, Canon, Inc., Canfield Scientific, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Sensor Technologies America., Inc., and Videology Imaging Solutions, Inc.,



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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