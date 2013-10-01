Medical Cameras Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Medical cameras are used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body for medical purpose and provide investigation of medical symptoms, diagnosis confirmation and also treatment such as widening of a constricted esophagus, extracting off a polyp or removal of a foreign object or cauterization of a bleeding vessel. Surgical procedures using medical cameras are less invasive than traditional surgical procedures.



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The global medical cameras market is categorized as follows:



Product types



Endoscopy cameras

Dermatology cameras

Ophthalmology cameras

Dental cameras



Technology



Digital imaging (3D/2D)

Liquid lens technology

Optical coherence tomography scanner



At present, North America dominates the global medical cameras market and is followed by Europe due to the early entrance of new competitors and corresponding release of new high definition cameras in these regions. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East are expected to undergo rapid growth in medical cameras market due to rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and increased adoption of high definition technology.



Some of the major factors driving the global medical cameras market include growing health awareness among the patient base, aging population and related increase in healthcare utilization, better health outcomes and improved efficiency procedures and advancement in HD camera technology.



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Some of the prominent players contributing to the global medical cameras market include Carestream Health, Inc., Gendex Corporation, Canon, Inc., Canfield Scientific, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Sensor Technologies America., Inc., and Videology Imaging Solutions, Inc.,



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

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It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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Blood glucose testing at regular intervals is very crucial for diabetic patients, in order to keep a track of fluctuating glucose levels in the blood. The crucial aim of diabetes treatment is to ensure normal levels of blood glucose. Hemoglobin A1c (Hb A1c) is a lab test that gives an idea about average levels of blood sugar for a period of around three months. The test results give an idea about the efficacy of diabetes treatment plans. It provides insights on the following parameters:



Success of the designed diabetes treatment plan.



Accuracy of test results



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The market for hemoglobin A1c testing is witnessing a consistent growth trend majorly due to increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus across the globe. According to the data enumerated by WHO, there are around 347 million diabetic patients worldwide and diabetes will be seventh leading cause of death by 2030. Currently, with the approval of U.S. FDA for these tests or assays for diagnosing diabetes by healthcare professionals, the demand and acceptance of HbA1c tests will further increase.



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