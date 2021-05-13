Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Medical Cameras Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy Cameras, Ophthalmology Cameras, Dermatology Cameras), Resolution (HD Cameras, SD Cameras), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Cameras Market"

166 – Tables

38 – Figures

185 – Pages



Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing demand for endoscopic procedures, technological advancements, and increasing investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities.



Endoscopy Cameras accounted for the larger share of the share of global medical cameras market in 2020.



Based on type, segmented into surgical microscopy cameras, endoscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras, and other medical cameras. The Endoscopy cameras segment accounted for the largest share of global medical camera market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of endoscopy procedures across the globe.



By sensor, the CMOS Sensor segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Based on sensor, segmented into CMOS Sensor and CCD Sensor. CMOS Sensors accounted for the largest share of the global medical cameras market in 2020. This can be attributed various advantages of CMOS sensors over CCD sensors, such as low power consumption, ease of integration, and faster frame rate. Moreover, the cost of manufacturing these sensors is lower than that of CCD sensors.



By Resolution, High-definition cameras accounted for largest market share in 2020



Based on resolution, segmented into standard-definition (SD) cameras and high-definition (HD) cameras. High-definition cameras accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the greater demand for HD cameras among end users due to the significant requirement of high-quality images in medical specialties.



Hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers are the largest end-users of the medical cameras market



Based on end users, segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics. Hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers accounted for the largest share of the global medical camera market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals, especially in India, China, and Africa, and growing government & private investments to upgrade healthcare infrastructures.



The global market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global medical camera market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in medical cameras, implementation of favorable government initiatives, and rise in the number of surgical procedures.



The major players in the medical cameras market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Carestream Dental LLC (US), and Basler AG (Germany)