Medical Ceramics Market- Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Advancements in artificial implant technology are driving the need for ceramic materials in the medical industry, globally. Biocompatibility and resistance to wear have made ceramic materials ideal for medical implant applications. The global Medical Ceramics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 % over the period 2012-2018.



Medical Ceramics Market



This research report analyzes the Medical Ceramics Market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and micro factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



The segmental analysis of Medical Ceramics Market will provide you with market tables, drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the information of key developments by specific market players.



Medical Ceramics Market Segmentation:



By Application Area



- Dental

- Orthopedic

- Implantable Electronic Devices

- Surgical & Diagnostic Instruments

- Other Therapeutic Applications



By Ceramic Material Type



- Aluminum Oxide Ceramics

- Zirconia

- Zirconia Alumina

- Other Ceramics



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World



The major players in Medical Ceramics industry are 3M ESPE, Advanced Cerametrics Inc, Advanced Ceramics Research, Inc, Advanced Industrial Ceramics, Advanced Monolythic Ceramics, Inc, APC International Ltd, AVX Corporation among others.



