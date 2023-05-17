Medical Coatings Market Size Analysis by Key Players, End Users, Technologies, Growth & Forecast 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- The report "Medical Coatings Market by Coating Type (Active, Passive), Material Type (Polymers, Metals), Application (Medical Devices, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools, Protective Clothing), And Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global medical coatings market size is expected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the medical coatings market is the increase in rising income levels in emerging economies, a growing percentage of the geriatric population, and increasing use of home healthcare facilities are the other major drivers for the market.



Active medical to be the Fastest growing coating type segment.

The active coatings segment accounts for the fastest growing of the overall market. Active coatings include antimicrobial, antithrombogenic, anti-fog, and drug-eluting coatings. Antimicrobial coatings are used to prevent the growth of bacteria and germs on medical instruments and devices. Antimicrobial coatings are typically composed of effective lubricants and anti-drying chemicals that allow these coatings to interact with tissues and fluids, as well as other chemicals, including thermological balancing chemicals. Anti-fog coatings are used to meet testing requirements for optical clarity, durability, and personal safety. These coatings eliminate steam in hot and humid conditions and frost and fog in cold temperatures. Antimicrobial coatings are widely used on different types of medical devices, instruments, and tools. Microbial resistance provided by these coatings helps in preventing infection caused due to biofilm formation on catheters, guidewires, and other medical devices.



Metals to be the second fastest-growing material type segment.

Metal coatings are useful for medical implants, instruments, and devices, as some metals are more biocompatible than others. Silver, titanium, and copper are used for coating medical devices. The coating of hospital surfaces with substances containing silver ions helps in reducing bacterial growth. Titanium has emerged as a high-performance metal for demanding industrial, medical, and commercial applications. It is the most bio-compatible of all metals due to its corrosion resistance, strength, and low modulus. Titanium is thus widely used for implants, surgical devices, and pacemaker cases. Copper and zinc oxide has antimicrobial properties that significantly reduce the microbial burden of medical tools and equipment. Major subtypes of metals coatings used on medical devices, and medical implants. They are useful for coating surgical devices, endoluminal stents, and other prosthesis.



Protective Clothing to be the second fastest-growing application segment.

The medical coatings market is segmented based on application into medical devices, medical implants, medical equipment & tools, protective clothing, and others. The protective clothing is the second fastest growing market during 2020-2025. Protective clothing includes gloves, masks, gowns, goggles, face shields, head covers, and rubber boots. The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Rising use of protective clothing is to prevent the virus contraction is propelling the demand for medical coatings.



Middle East & Affrica to grow with the second fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing population, per capita income, increasing life expectancies, government initiatives towards health care industry, and augmenting healthcare investments in the region are the major drivers for the medical coatings market in Middle East & Affrica. Although currently, it is an import-driven market, it provides significant opportunities for foreign manufacturers. Healthcare-related regional construction boom, provides lucrative opportunities to medical device and coating manufacturers. These factors are also responsible for the highest CAGR of the market in the region.



Between 2019 and 2020, the medical coatings market has observed a high growth rate due to COVID-19 and the increased demand across the world. The demand for medical devices and supplies, such as ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators, and protective clothing, is on the rise to combat COVID-19. This is propelling the demand for antimicrobial, anti-fog, hydrophilic, and hydrophobic coatings. However, the demand for medical coatings used on implants is expected to grow with CAGR less than that of medical devices. As an overall result of the impact on demand for different applications, the medical coatings market is expected to witness a positive impact in 2020.



The medical coatings market comprises major players such as DSM (Netherlands), Hydromer (US), Surmodics (US), Biocoat (US), AST Products (US), Covalon Technologies (Canada), Harland Medical Systems (US), Applied Medical Coatings (US), Freudenberg (US), and Merit Medical OEM (US).