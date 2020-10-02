Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Medical Coatings Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Medical Coatings investments from 2020 to 2025.



According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Coatings market will register a 6.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 464.5 million by 2025, from $ 364 million in 2019.



Top Key Players in the Global Medical Coatings Market: DSM Biomedical, Precision Coating, Surmodics, Biocoat, Coatings2Go, Specialty Coating Systems (SCS), Harland Medical Systems, Thermal Spray Technologies, AST Products, Hydromer, jMedtech, Surface Solutions Group, AdvanSource Biomaterials, Whitford, Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech, ISurTec and Other.



Medical coatings range from lubrications to anti-microbial liquids to water repellent polymers, and each variety of coating is used on a multitude of devices for many different applications. Medical device coatings can provide excellent properties, such as high lubricating, low friction, superior durability, thus can expand the using range, extend the usable life, and improve the effectiveness of medical devices. It can also ease the patients pain and reduce treatment risks.



Company Development:



In 2020, Hydromer partnered with N8 Medical for the supply of coatings to manufacture CeraShield endotracheal tubes. These tubes play a crucial role in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This development exhibits active involvement of the company in the coatings market.



In 2020, Biocoat launched of HYDAK UV. The new version of its original HYDAK coating is cured using ultraviolet (UV) light. This coating allows for flexible integration with industry-standard UV coating systems. This development has expanded the company's product portfolio.



This report segments the Global Medical Coatings Market on the basis of Types are:

Hydrophilic Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings

Antithrombotic Coatings

Drug Delivery Coatings

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global Medical Coatings Market is segmented into:

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic Implants

Surgical Instruments

Urology and Gastroenterology

Others



Regional and Country-level Analysis:



The key regions covered in the Medical Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Medical Coatings Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



Finally, the Medical Coatings market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Medical Coatings market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



