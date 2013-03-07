Dedham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Precision Coating Company, Inc. and Medi-Solve Coatings ,LLC, Katahdin Industries companies joined forces at the MD&M West show in Anaheim, California from the 12th to the 14th of February 2013. Precision Coating showcased its new next generation fully automated coating deposition technology for medical wire. Medi-Solve Coatings showcased their expanded capabilities and expertise in hydrophilic coatings for medical device and biomedical applications.



PCCI introduced its new next generation coating deposition technology using state of the art automation. The automation unit is housed in its new medical device facility located in Boston. The new technology provides consistent coating deposition of 0.0001” or 2.5 microns, and coating tolerances along a wire of +/- .000025” or .635 microns. The facility allows for a highly controllable environment and process conditions that deliver six-sigma results. Precision Coating is successfully converting customers from manual processes to the new automation system. To learn more about Precision’s next generation coating deposition technology visit their website, www.precisioncoating.com



“We always look forward to participating in the MD&M West show,” comments Bob DeAngelis, President of Precision Coating and Medi-Solve Coatings. “For example, it was a wonderful opportunity for Precision Coating to present its latest innovation to their customers, a truly state of the art coating deposition technology. The ability to have two Katahdin Industries companies in the same booth enables us to offer medical device design engineers a full source supplier for their unique and critical coating requirements”.



Medi-Solve Coatings is a major supplier of license free, custom formulated hydrophilic coatings for medical devices, including biomedical and hydrophilic catheters, guide wires, as well as cosmetic formulations and other commercial applications. As highly regarded coatings experts, with over 60 years of industry experience, Medi-Solve Coatings uses its in-depth understanding of medical coatings device requirements to develop innovative solutions for its customers. Medi-Solve Coatings provides proprietary and patented coating technology AquaCoat®, a revolutionary water-based single-step formula that can be applied to a wide range of surfaces, including polymeric and metallic substrates. The AquaCoat® platform offers one of the most lubricious, water soluble, abrasion resistant and durable hydrophilic coatings available in the market.



“Our merger with Precision Coating last year has enabled Medi-Solve Coatings to present a unique, custom formulated, royalty free coating fluids that will meet our customers’ most critical requirements,” says Art Madenjian, VP of Technical Sales at Medi-Solve Coatings. “So many of our customers have expressed their delight in having this hassle free coating option available to them. It’s just another example of a culture of constant innovation found at Katahdin Industries”. To find out more about royalty and license free coatings, visit our website at: www.medisolvecoatings.com.



The MD&M West Trade Show is the world’s largest Medical OEM event. It is a gathering where one can find resources to solve even the toughest of medical device design engineering, prototyping, manufacturing, assembly, and packaging challenges. Precision Coating and Medi-Solve Coatings will also be exhibiting at the MD&M Show in Philadelphia beginning June 18th.



About Precision Coating Company

Precision Coating (http://www.precisoncoating.com) serves the customized PTFE and related fluorocarbon coating needs of the medical device and highly engineered components markets. Precision Coating specializes in catheter guidewires, core wires, ground wires, mandrels, hypotubes, coils and other devices that require tight tolerances and high yields. Precision Coating also provides customized PTFE-coated fiberglass fabrics, tapes and belts for many industrial applications. Precision Coating is a unit of Katahdin Industries.



About Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC

Medi-Solve Coatings (www.medisolvecoatings.com) is a major supplier of license free custom formulated hydrophilic coatings for medical device and biomedical applications. As highly regarded coatings experts, with over 60 years of industry experience, Medi-Solve Coatings uses its in-depth understanding of medical device requirements to develop innovative solutions for its customers. Medi-Solve Coatings is dedicated to assisting customers from product design through commercial scale manufacturing.



Katahdin Industries Inc. katahdin-inc.com provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., one of the largest plastics coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a provider of lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric, is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.