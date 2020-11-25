Medical Communication Careers and Jobs in the US – Brilliant Career Prospects and a Plethora of Jobs Available in the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- The truth is, you wouldn't know about medical research and new developments and drugs joining the pharmaceutical market if it wasn't for medical communications professionals. They are the voice of the life sciences industry as they keep the public and members of the healthcare industry up-to-date with cutting-edge developments in the industry. The most recent examples of this are the developments of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed around the world, it is vitally important for the public to be knowledgeable of these advances in order to be aware of the current situation. Without communicating these advancements, research would be pointless. Patients and medical professionals would remain unaware of life changing drugs. The sector is increasing steadily and is set to reach a market value of around £3.6bn by 2026, as reported by Acumen Research. The sector will also grow at a CAGR above 9.7% by 2026. This is a promising insight into the developments of the sector and a benefit for those who are hoping to progress further in their medical communications career.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the medical communication sectors and help them secure top talent."



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and the team of 750+ consultants have extensive knowledge the industry across a plethora of sectors from medical communications, pharmacovigilance, R&D, clinical development and operations, and engineering. The possibility for a fantastic career with immense development opportunities is just around the corner with the guidance of the firm's dedicated consultants. The firm have built a network in 60+ countries with 12+ office locations to ensure they are aware of the recruitment markets around the world. In North America, the team are looking for ambitious professionals seeking fast-paced, innovative environments to work in. EPM Scientific offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to clients in the life sciences industry. The firm have an unrivalled track record in recruiting for companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses.



EPM Scientific have invested a significant amount of time and money into the training and development of their consultants as they value the importance of expertise in their chosen fields. The team of passionate consultants have a vast array of knowledge and the ability to offer guidance on the following positions: copy supervisor, medical writer, medical director, freelance medical writer, scientific director, medical editor and associate scientific director. There is a wide range of opportunities available for passionate professionals looking to develop their medical communications career in the US. Roles are available from the west to east coast in locations such as New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Charlotte. Wherever you are hoping to be located, EPM Scientific can find a role for you there. The firm's wide range of companies on their database allows candidates to have choice when it comes to selecting who to apply to. EPM Scientific's consultants are also dedicated to providing support and guidance throughout every stage of the recruitment process, all the way from source to hire.



For those in leadership roles, EPM Scientific have published a whitepaper focusing on the work-life rebalance. As we begin to accept the 'new normal' of working from home or in a remote environment, we must be aware of the adaptations many employees are unable to make. This research gives advice and guidance on connecting with your staff and ensuring their wellbeing and productivity are catered for.



To find out more information about medical communications careers in USA visit

https://www.epmscientific.com/jobs/medical-communications



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific US: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific US services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.