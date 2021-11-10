Medical Communications Careers and Their Prospects for the Future

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2021 -- Recruitment in all sectors of the life science industry has become more challenging with the ongoing struggle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for more pharmaceutical and clinical professionals has increased drastically and therefore, so has the pressure to find talented business minded talent to secure these roles quickly. EPM Scientific have 11+ office locations worldwide and cover cities across America from Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco. The opportunities for career growth in an exciting, expanding industry are competitive but worth it. The firm's goal is to support their clients and individuals in reaching their recruitment targets by providing unrivalled support and guidance every step of the process.



Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific covers 60+ countries across the globe, generating a network of highly skilled professionals and consultants to guide the recruitment process making it as straightforward for the client as possible. Individuals looking to secure positions within the life science industry should expect a fast-paced, challenging environment with job opportunities spanning a number of sectors including R&D, clinical development, medical engineering and pharmacovigilance to name a selection. EPM Scientific have consultants who are trained in the art of recruitment technology to ensure every individual's career goal can be achieved with an efficient and reliable manner. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions and can assure their clients that their recruitment aims are in safe hands.



EPM Scientific have consultants with a vast range of knowledge on jobs within the life science sector. They are able to support individuals from the beginning of applying to the final stage of securing the position. Their breadth of knowledge spans from their understanding of the increased use of technology during clinical trials, helping the process become faster and more efficient. The passionate consultants use their highly developed skills to benefit their candidates and clients so they can continue to lead the field in new medical inventions and life changing clinical trials.



The life sciences sector is one which can provide great reward, despite its challenges. The ability to work towards producing a drug, to putting it through its paces on pre-clinical and clinical trials and then to potentially reaching the pharmacy shelves for members of the public to use for their advantage is a position of great privilege. The importance of communicating medical advances has become more prevalent during the pandemic due to media attention surround immunisations and cures for COVID-19. EPM Scientific work hard to keep their professional network current and informed of the changes which are taking place in the sector. This has included updating traditional recruitment procedures by introducing remote interviews and other onboarding processes. The firm's top priority is to ensure the safety of their employees and clients during this time.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



