Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Medical communications professionals have proven themselves to be vital within the life sciences sector. By conducting services from strategy planning and development to expert engagement and management or medical education, they play a critical role in ensuring that health care professionals remain up to date on best practice and the latest developments within the medical field. Some of the data shared and explained by medical communications professionals include updates on clinical trials and health economics, as well as providing updates on the development and changes within a given disease area. During the COVID19 pandemic, communication has proven to be paramount with new virus strains being identified in both the UK and South Africa leading to a selection of people in various Swiss cantons testing positive for the mutated strain. Medical communications professionals help to keep the medical industry continuously informed on the ground in Switzerland to allow them to provide the best possible care to their patients.



To ensure success, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are fiercely competitive and need to remain ahead of the trend. As medical regulations are becoming stricter, the economy is becoming tougher and healthcare costs continue to rise globally, as it proves more difficult to bring a new medical product into use. The procedure of recognising and producing state-of-the-art medicines is a lengthy process. As a result, there is a demand for medical communications professionals for before and after the drug approval stage. The most successful engagement plans ensure that the right content is given to the target group in question.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has access to over 750 industry experts internationally with contacts in more than 60 countries and 12 office locations. Since 2012, the team has worked diligently to communicate with a network of over one million professionals from mid-to-senior ranks, specialising in furthering medical communications careers and quality jobs. The life science recruitment agency is innovative in its recruiting goals and gives its clients and candidates an incredible level of confidence.



EPM Scientific acknowledges the difficulty of talent management in the current environment and lets the companies they collaborate with have peace of mind as they know they can rely on the value of their medical communication. It is crucial to convey the evolution of modern medical inventions since it highlights both the possible dangers and the promising progress of the pharmaceutical industry.



The company not only provides recruiting options in this field, but also R&D, medical engineering, pharmacovigilance, and clinical growth and operations. The company is part of the Phaidon International Group, making it the preferred life science recruitment agency for 71 leading companies worldwide. EPM Scientific are focused on ensuring that life science experts are positioned globally within excellent businesses to improve the prospects of the industry. Job openings in the medical communications field include: Medical Directors, Medical Writers, Account Supervisors, Junior Digital Strategists, Senior Medical Editors, Medical Information Scientists, Copy Supervisors, and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific CH

EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.