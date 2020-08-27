Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland – Communication Is the Key to Successful Products Being Known by Consumers

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Medical communications plays a vital role in providing information which will educate a plethora of people on the impact of certain treatments and medicines. The increasing demand for new drugs on the pharmaceutical market in Switzerland, the rest of Europe and worldwide means information which could prevent infection, reduce progression of diseases and limit the onset side effects to make them more manageable for patients is extremely important to be developed and shared. Medical researchers, writers and editors influence the distribution scales of medicinal products and relay fundamental information not only to medical professionals but members of the public in prominent publications such as medical journals, magazines and websites to improve lives. For example, the Journal of the American Medical Association, an esteemed medical journal. The success of publications such as this have worked towards building the global medical communications market to what it is today. Recent reports have stated that the market value is set to reach a value of around $3.6bn by 2026.



As COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives the need for medical information has grown in importance. The pharmaceutical sector in Switzerland focuses on increasing investments and production of medicines to ensure the pharmacy shelves are kept well stocked, however, it is important for those in need of the medications to be aware of their availability. EPM Scientific are a leading recruitment specialist in the Life Sciences sector with connections across the country from Zurich and Chur, Geneva, Bern and Lucerne. Providing permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to clients and candidates across Europe with the help of consultants with expert knowledge in their field. Communicating the development of new medical inventions is of significant importance as it promotes both the risks and the positive outcomes of the pharmaceutical industry.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



EPM Scientific has been working since 2012 to ensure Life Science clients to find specialist talent who will determine the future of the industry. There is a copious amount of job availability and career progression within the global medical communications market this year as all eyes are watching the pharmaceutical sector in hopes of a COVID-19 immunisation or cure. There is a necessity in the industry for health practitioners and patients to have access to up to date, vital information which could impact lives. These roles include medical writers and science liaisons. EPM Scientific are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. The firm also provides recruitment solutions for other sectors of the Life Sciences industry including R&D, pharmacovigilance, clinical development and operations and medical engineering. The Life sciences sector is fast-paced and exciting, and candidates need to be flexible and committed to the industry in order to achieve targets on time-critical projects and long-term business functions.



This year has required Life Science companies to adapt in the face of constant disruption and innovation. EPM Scientific have followed suit to make the transition process for new starters as smooth as possible. Remote interviews have been introduced along with virtual introductory stages to ensure social distancing measures are enforced where possible. The safety of clients and candidates is of the utmost importance to EPM Scientific.



To find out more information about Clinical Jobs in Zurich visit https://www.epmscientific.ch/jobs/clinical-development.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.ch.



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.