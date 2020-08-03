Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland – Innovative Recruitment for a New Age

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- New medication is developed all the time and can considerably improve the lives of patients all over the world. However, while much of the focus and investment is on bringing medicine from invention to pharmacy shelves, ensuring that those who could benefit from it know about it is equally key. This is the role of the medical communications industry and those who work within it and is likely to grow in importance as the race for a cure for COVID-19 continues.



EPM Scientific CH works with organisations across the Life Sciences sector and within the medical communications field. Opportunities exist in medical communications in Switzerland across the country in major cities including Zurich and Chur, Geneva, Bern and Lucerne. Communicating the results of medical research and bringing key innovation and development to the attention of the people it is designed to help is a crucial part of the process of ensuring the success of medical invention. This could be something as simple as creating communication for a variety of different audiences or writing for prominent medical journals, such as the Journal of the American Medical Association. As a result, the medical communications sector is forecast to grow by $3.6bn by 2026.



With a network of clients and candidates across Switzerland, EPM Scientific CH is focused on making key connections that will support the development of the Life Sciences Sector. The firm works across the country – in Zurich and Chur as well as Lucerne, Bern and Geneva – and is also part of a global business that covers more than 60 countries worldwide. The team specialises in Life Sciences and in medical communications roles and EPM Scientific CH frequently invests in its people to maintain this positive reputation for expertise. For example, the firm provides its people with the most up to date recruitment technology and ensures that they have access to best-in-class training.



As organisations across the world seek to adapt to changing working conditions and expectations as a result of COVID-19, EPM Scientific CH is reimagining the way that recruitment is handled. This includes finding innovative solutions to the challenges that many businesses are currently presented with and ensuring that there remains a focus on people and tapping into networks so that the right connections are still made. Even during these trying times, many opportunities exist, especially within Life Sciences, and the firm is supporting businesses in this industry to move forward into growth.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific CH offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific CH. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



About EPM Scientific CH

EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.