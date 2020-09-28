Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland – Vitally Important in Educating Practitioners on New Living Saving Medicines

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- New medicines and medical equipment is being tested and produced every day around the world and without medical communications professionals no one would know about it. The medical communications sector is hugely important in producing information in an inviting format to ensure treatments and medicines are reaching the people who need them most. With a plethora of drugs reaching the market in Switzerland and around the world, the medical communications sector is under pressure to produce pieces which can be read in journals, magazines and on websites to ensure the power of these new drugs are reaching patients whom it may improve their lives drastically. Medical researchers, writers and editors work around the clock to ensure these publications are reaching the right people to support the pharmaceuticals corporations' information and education of their audiences. EPM Scientific provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to medical communications professionals looking to take the next step in their career.



It has been reported by Acumen that by 2026 the medical communications sector will reach a market value of around $3.6bn. This provides evidence to suggest that the industry is hugely profitable and a fantastic one to either progress your career further in or to join as a new writer or editor looking to make a positive difference in the medical field. Many medical writers and editors believe their success is hinged on having their work published in an well-regarded medical journal such as The Journal of the American Medical Association, this kind of publication will reach masses of people from the medical profession such as doctors, surgeons and pharmacists to ensure patients needing life saving medication will have a better chance of receiving it. Job opportunities for medical writing and editing are available not only in Zurich but across Switzerland in Chur, Geneva, Bern and Lucerne. EPM Scientific's expert consultants have a wealth of knowledge which will benefit your job search in Europe and globally, the firm believe in recruitment without borders to ensure each individual is placed in a position best suited to them.



Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific have 750+ consultants with connections in 60+ countries worldwide and 11+ office locations. The team have worked tirelessly since 2012 to connect with a network of over one million mid-to-senior level professionals. The firm are ambitious in their recruitment targets and provide an unprecedented amount of confidence for their clients and candidates. EPM Scientific understand the struggle of talent acquisition in the current market and allow peace of mind for the companies they work with to ensure they can focus on the important of medical communications. Communicating the development of new medical inventions is of significant importance as it promotes both the risks and the positive outcomes of the pharmaceutical industry. The firm not only provide recruitment solutions for this sector but also R&D, medical engineering, clinical development & operations and pharmacovigilance. The firm are also part of the Phaidon International group, making them the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies.



EPM Scientific are committed to ensuring life science professionals are placed with fantastic companies worldwide to enhance the future of the industry. Job opportunities within the medical communications sector include: senior medical writer, senior account director, SVP of medical strategy and scientific director.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland visit https://www.epmscientific.ch/disciplines/medical- communications.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



- For more information about EPM Scientific CH services, please go to

https://www.epmscientific.ch.



- EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.