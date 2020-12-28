Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland - Vitally Important Job Roles to Increase the Knowledge of Life-Changing Drugs

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- There is a huge amount of money spent every year on drug research and development and clinical trials. Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development has estimated the cost of bringing medicine from invention to pharmacy shelves at around $2.7bn. This highlights the importance of medical communications professionals who work behind the scenes to ensure this hard work and money do not go to waste and the new medications are heard about in Switzerland and around the world. Job prospects in the medical communications market are looking hopeful as the sector is set to reach a market value of around $3.6bn by 2026 according to Acumen Research.



Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific has over 750 consultants with knowledge spanning 60+ countries worldwide to ensure life sciences companies have the security in the knowledge that their biggest issue of securing talent is in expert safe hands. A career in the life sciences industry is an exciting opportunity to benefit the lives of people across the world, EPM Scientific's consultants also work to recruit beyond borders to ensure the brightest professionals in the sector are matched with a company of equal standing. The chances of fully producing a medicine are slim as only one or two compounds in 10,000, as reported by MS trust, actually result in being licensed treatments available to prescription or purchasing. It currently takes around 10-15 years for a testing medicine to reach the shelves of pharmacies with a staggering 90% of all medicines that are tested in people not making it further than the lab. Advances in technology are gradually starting to increase the speed of this process. However, the industry needs professionals who can grasp the increasing transformations due to digitalisation to make sure this pharmaceutical research is carried out effectively. This research and development would remain unknown without the hard work of medical communications professionals who publicise and spread the news of these life-changing trials and medications.



EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a large number of specialist sectors including medical communications, research and development, clinical development and operations, medical engineer, regulatory, quality and pharmacovigilance to name just a selection. EPM Scientific are constantly looking for ways to improve their service, most recently this has included researching how they can impact the advancement of women of colour in STEM to overcome the life sciences industry hiring bias. The firm has also more recently published a whitepaper detailing advice and guidance on 'The work-life rebalance' for employers. This report gives tips and tricks on how to build a virtual connection with your staff, refresh your managerial style and ensure your employees' wellbeing and productivity are your top priority. There is also advice on how to remotely onboard new talent to bring your company to life, virtually.



There are a vast number of varied and exciting career opportunities available at the moment through EPM Scientific. These roles include: account supervisor, scientific director, copy supervisor, medical writer and medical director. This is just a small selection of positions you could take on. Get in touch with EPM Scientific's friendly consultants today to find out how you could define your next career move or source business-critical talent for your company.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the medical communication sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland visit https://www.epmscientific.ch/disciplines/medical- communications.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about EPM Scientific CH services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.ch.



About EPM Scientific CH

EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.