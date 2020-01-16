Medical Connectors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The latest report on "Medical Connectors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." The global medical connectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Medical Connectors Market: Industry Insights



Medical connectors are special types of connectors that are used for several applications such as they could be employed for use in endoscopy devices, patient monitoring devices, electrosurgical instruments, diagnostic imaging devices, and cardiology devices. On the other hand, they could find application in enteral devices, neurology devices, dental instruments, processing instruments and analyzers, and respiratory devices.



Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases, Rapid Growth in the Medical Devices Industry



The global medical connectors market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of the market for medium and long term. Factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the medical devices market, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure, which results in increased adoption of miniaturized connectors and growing healthcare expenditure across the globe are driving the market globally.



North America is a Leading Player in the Medical Connectors Market



On the basis of region, the medical connectors market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is leading player in this market globally, due to advancements in medical technology, an increasing number of portable devices to cater the need of home health care facilities, etc. are the major factors responsible for the increasing demand for medical connectors in North America. Asia-pacific region is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the medical connectors market in this region is attributed to the high patient population, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increased focus of international players on the emerging nations in this region.



Medical Connectors Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global medical connectors market covers segments such as product, application, and end-use. On the basis of product, the global medical connectors market is categorized into flat silicone surgical cables, embedded electronics connectors, radio-frequency connectors, disposable plastic connectors, hybrid circular connector and receptacle systems, push-pull connectors and others. On the basis of application, the global medical connectors market is categorized into patient monitoring devices, electrosurgical devices, diagnostic imaging devices, cardiology devices, respiratory devices, dental instruments, and other applications. On the basis of end-use, the global medical connectors market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories & imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers and other end users.



Medical Connectors Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical connectors market such as Amphenol Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, ITT Interconnect Solutions (A Subsidiary of ITT Corporation), Smiths Interconnect (A Division of Smiths Group), TE Connectivity Ltd., Fischer Connectors, Molex (A Subsidiary of Koch Industries), Esterline Technologies Corporation, LEMO S.A, and Samtec.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the medical connectors.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.