The medical courier services are crucial in delivering time-sensitive laboratory specimens, pharmaceuticals, paperwork, and supplies to reference laboratories, hospitals, pharmacies, and other medical facilities. Courier services have evolved and become more focused on training and technology over the past few years, with the goal of improving service levels. The availability of medical courier management software and GPS tracking will boost the market in forecasted period.



In Sept 2020, DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been recertified to the CEIV Pharma Standard of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) globally. The central association for aviation attests to the highest service and quality standards through uniform processes and a compliant network.



Influencing Market Trend

- Enhancement in the Better Healthcare Delivery Model

- Availability of Medical Courier Management Software with GPS Tracking Technology

Market Drivers

- Rising Adoption of Medical Suppliers from Healthcare Industry

- Growing Demand for Fast Delivery of Samples and Specimens for Diagnosis and Testing

Opportunities:

- Expansion of Healthcare Logistics and Transportation

- Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Segment in Emerging Countries

Challenges:

- Lack of Trained Staff in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

- Risk of Compromising Quality Due to Rush for Delivery Products in the Shortest Time



Analysis by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government), Technology (Medical Courier Management Software, GPS Tracking, Drone Technology, RFID Temperature Tracking), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories, Dental Clinics, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries, Blood and Tissue Banks, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Medical Courier Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



In Dec. 2018, MNX Global Logistics announced that it has acquired the Express Division of Network Global Logistics (NGL).



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



